Siddharth Chopra roped in as PEN Music's COO

Chopra will also be responsible for scaling up business operations across functions and forming synergies to work towards organisational objectives

Siddharth Chopra has joined PEN Music as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The network owns TV channels BFLIX+ Movies, iLove Music and MTunes+ (to be relaunched soon).

Chopra comes with over 16 years of experience and has led teams across the spectrum of established brands and newer products in his career.

PEN Music, in its official release, stated, “He has demonstrated successful revenue and business growth at his assignments and we are pleased to bring him on board with us as Chief Operating Officer - COO.”

In his new role, Chopra will not only lead top-line growth but will also be responsible for scaling up business operations across functions and forming synergies to work towards Organisational Objectives.

Siddharth joins from Goldmines Telefilms where he was responsible for scaling up revenue from scratch to scale. Prior to that, he was with the Times TV Network as Vice President and National Revenue Head for the English Entertainment Channels Cluster. He has also worked with Turner Intl. India - HBO and the Times of India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)