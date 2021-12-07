Nazara's Vamsi Talasila joins RESET TECH as Co-founder & CTO

Vamsi’s role will be to build the technology platform of the business and expand its operations globally

Vamsi Talasila, former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Nazara Technologies, has joined health-tech company RESET TECH (K&L Wellness Technology) as Co-founder and CTO. Vamsi’s role will be to build the technology platform of the business and expand its operations globally.

After nearly 10 years at Nazara, building the technology platforms and strategizing digital initiatives for India’s leading gaming company, it was Vamsi’s strong expertise in technological innovation and deep inclination towards digital transformation in HealthTech space post COVID-19 that led him to join RESET TECH as the Co-Founder and CTO. The company is building a technology platform to provide therapeutic health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation.

In his current role, Vamsi will be spearheading the company’s product and technology initiative, starting from product creation, AI platform development, and digitalz innovation. He will be actively involved in leadership and decision-making along with the other co-founders Karan Talreja and Luke Coutinho.

Vamsi has nearly two decades of extensive experience in building greenfield technology platforms driving technology transformation across various industry domains. His gamut of experience further expands into leadership roles at companies like Contec Global, Telesoft Neutek, Tata Teleservices and XIUS among others.

On asking Vamsi about the change and what made him move to a health-tech start up after his long stint in the gaming technology space, he said “With Covid-19 I saw a great opportunity and potential in the health sector. I want to use the power of technological innovation to solve real-world health problems and in turn create a high growth trajectory in the health-tech ecosystem. My prior experience will help me to drive the company’s vision of creating a digitally enabled robust technology platform and making it a user's first choice brand for global impact.”

According to K&L Wellness Technology co-founder Karan Talreja, “Given Vamsi’s vast experience in technology product innovation and corporate strategy makes him the right fit for the position. His deep technology expertise and knowledge will provide the impetus for rapid growth enabling us to achieve our vision to become a leading health-tech brand. ”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)