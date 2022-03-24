myclassroom appoints Mohit Goel as Chief Operating Officer

Ed-Tech company myclassroom today announced the appointment of Mohit Goel as Chief Operating Officer. His experience will be invaluable as myclassroom embarks on its mission of making quality education accessible to all. As COO, Goel will lead the company’s growth strategy and scale up the organisation while working very closely with academics, operations, product, sales, marketing, and customer experience teams.

Speaking on his appointment Mohit Goel, Chief Operating Officer, says, "I am happy and excited to join myclassroom and look forward to build a world class education company, as we expand our operations and continue to enhance our product and pedagogy."

An alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Ahmedabad Goel has more than two decades experience in the field of education. He founded his test-prep institute for IIT JEE in Maharashtra in early 2000 and became one of the leading regional brands in the space producing Rank 1 at IIT JEE, AIEEE, Board Exams as well as international medalists in Physics, Chemistry and Maths Olympiads.

Goel has also consulted with other Edtech startups to formulate their product-market fit, as well as drive specific initiatives in the B2B coaching domain. He has a keen understanding of the JEE/NEET and K8-12 domain across different functions including Strategy and Planning, Marketing and Sales, B2B business development, Operations and Change management.

