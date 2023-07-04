Microsoft India announces elevations at senior level: Report
As per media reports, Irina Ghose is now MD-India and Venkat Krishnan has been elevated as Executive Director-Public Sector
Microsoft India has announced several leadership elevations, according to media reports.
COO Irina Ghose has been elevated as Managing Director of India.
Venkat Krishnan has been promoted as Executive Director-Public Sector business.
The role changes have been made effective from July 1.
Johnson Controls Hitachi names Sanjay Sudhakaran as MD, India & South Asia
Sudhakaran last served as the Managing Director and CEO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (JCH) India Limited today announced the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran as new Managing Director, India & South Asia region, effective July 1, 2023.
Sanjay Sudhakaran will succeed Gurmeet Singh, who has stated his intention to pursue other interests, has stepped down as Chairman and Managing Director on June 30, 2023. He will remain as Senior Advisor to JCH - India until September 30, 2023. Sanjay and Gurmeet will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.
"I am delighted to join Johnson Controls – Hitachi (JCH) India Limited,” said Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director - JCH India. “I will drive profitable growth, with a focus on gaining market share, improving profitability, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."
Sanjay began his career with Carrier Corporation in 1993 and was the Regional Director for ASEAN and India when he left in 2011. He also served as the Country Head and Managing Director of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. Sanjay previously worked for United Technologies as Managing Director, Buildings and Industrial solutions and for Otis Elevator as Senior Director, Asia Pacific, Mergers and Acquisitions, Sales and Marketing before joining Schneider Electric in 2019.
Sanjay has served as the Managing Director and CEO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure India since 2021. He has held multiple P&L and commercial roles while also leading manufacturing initiatives to drive profitability in businesses he has led.
Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of JCH India has announced his intention to leave JCH to pursue other interests. Gurmeet is a renowned figure in the HVAC sector in India. In his second stint with JCH India (JCH-IN), he was appointed Senior Vice president in 2014. From 2001 to 2012, he worked for Hitachi in various roles in Sales, Marketing, and General Management. As the Head of the India Business Unit since 2017, Gurmeet Singh has been instrumental in company's significant growth under his dedicated leadership and earned coveted Chairman's Award for JCH-IN in 2018.
“I wish Sanjay Sudhakaran every success,” said Gurmeet Singh.
Yum! Brands elevates Sean Tresvant as Taco Bell Division CEO
Tresvant is currently Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer of Taco Bell and will succeed Mark King
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 11:25 AM | 3 min read
Yum! Brands has promoted Sean Tresvant as Taco Bell Division Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective January 1, 2024.
Tresvant, who currently serves as Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer of Taco Bell, will succeed Mark King, who has announced his decision to retire at the end of 2023. As CEO, Tresvant will assume global responsibility for driving Taco Bell’s growth strategies, franchise operations and overall performance.
“Sean is a visionary business leader and best-in-class brand builder who is driving transformative R.E.D. (relevant, easy, distinctive) sales-powering efforts, from omni-channel initiatives to digital customer touchpoints, to accelerate growth and further elevate and differentiate the Taco Bell fan and team member experience,” said Gibbs. “Sean is laser focused on keeping our powerhouse Taco Bell brand at the leading edge of culture and redefining innovation in the industry. That’s why he is the ideal executive to continue successfully executing Taco Bell’s long-term global growth strategies and take them to the next level in partnership with the brand’s strong and accomplished leadership team and incredible franchisees. Sean, Mark and I will continue to work closely together over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.”
Tresvant joined Taco Bell in January 2022 as Global Chief Brand Officer. He was promoted to an expanded role as Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer earlier this year, focused on developing perspective and ambition for long-term global growth.
Prior to joining Taco Bell, Tresvant spent more than 15 years in leadership roles at Nike including Chief Marketing Officer of the Jordan Brand.
“The love our fans and team members have for Taco Bell is extraordinary and means we’re in a unique position to push the limits on culture and become a brand that inspires and enables the world to Live Más,” said Tresvant. “I’m grateful to have worked alongside Mark, and I’m incredibly honoured and excited to continue partnering with our talented team and amazing franchisees on Taco Bell’s magic formula of brand buzz, innovation, value and digital initiatives to deliver industry-leading results in the U.S. and internationally.”
“Taco Bell, our employees and our world-class franchisee partners have thrived under Mark’s leadership as he and his team have accelerated the innovation, sales growth and unique brand identity that make Taco Bell an undisputed global icon,” said Gibbs. “It was no surprise our industry recently recognized Mark as the Restaurant Leader of the Year, because he exemplifies what it means to be an innovator, risk taker and growth maker. I want to thank Mark for his outstanding leadership that not only drove strong results but also inspired restless creativity and enabled a people-first environment for everyone to thrive. While we will miss Mark, we wish him well as he enjoys this new phase of life with his family.”
BBH India wins creative duties of UniScholars
The business will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 10:51 AM | 2 min read
UniScholars has assigned its creative mandate to BBH India.
BBH India stood out by demonstrating sharp digital-first thinking at the forefront of its strategy and creativity. The business will be managed by the Mumbai office of BBH India.
As part of the integrated mandate, BBH will partner with the UniScholars team to develop a strong identity and brand salience among the target audience, supporting them in their ambition of making the brand a partner of choice for students looking to study abroad.
BBH India has grown into a creative powerhouse with offices in Mumbai and Gurugram and a repertoire of highly effective, consistent, and modern marketing solutions spanning across advertising, design, digital, consulting, and experiential.
The agency has created award-winning integrated campaigns for brands like Uber, Tinder, Caratlane, Times Prime, Coverfox, OkCupid, and Acko Insurance in the tech space.
Speaking on the win, Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD - BBH India, said, “BBH India has great reputation of building digital-first brands with modern creativity and full-funnel solutions designed for digital, social & e-comm platforms. We love brands with bold ambition and found the UniScholars team brimming with the same spirit. Super excited to bring to life our ‘Zag’ quotient while partnering UniScholars for future success.”
Abhishek Sharma, CMO, UniScholars added, “UniScholars was established in 2021 with a steadfast mission to mitigate any obstacle a student may face while pursuing their aspirations to study abroad. As a company, we have achieved several significant milestones, and we are now keen on enhancing our visibility among students who encounter such challenges. We are confident that BBH will be able to help us with creative excellence to connect with our audiences. In pursuit of this objective, our partnership with BBH is aimed at achieving our goals of reaching out to students across India through creativity.”
Infectious Advertising ropes in Subhash Kamath as leadership mentor
Kamath is an advertising veteran with 40 years of experience in the industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 10:27 AM | 2 min read
Infectious Advertising has roped in Subhash Kamath as its leadership mentor. Subhash is an advertising veteran just shy of forty years of hands-on experience. In this time, he has worked with Ogilvy, Grey, Ambience Publicis, Bates and BBH.
“We at Infectious are delighted to have him on board as a Mentor. We look forward to his invaluable wisdom and experience to groom the Leadership team for the next growth burst. He also will have several interactive storytelling sessions to instil in our young talent the vision and rigour to excel,” said Nisha Singhania & Ramanuj Shastry, Founders of Infectious Advertising.
“Subhash has been a friend, philosopher and guide for both of us for a long time. When he mentioned that he was getting into mentoring we put our hands up immediately. His wisdom and insights will be invaluable to us as we prepare to launch into our next phase of growth. We are delighted that he has kindly agreed.” –concluded Nisha and Ramanuj.
“Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed with great mentors, who helped better me with their wisdom and experience. I wish to follow in their footsteps and do my bit for the next generation of leaders. I’ve known Nisha and Ramanuj for many years now and they’ve built a fine agency. So, when they reached out to me, I instantly agreed to mentor them,” said Subhash Kamath.
Subhash has an industry-wide network because of his involvement with Goafest for The Advertising Club and has been on the ASCI board for the past 13 years, serving as its Chairman between 2020-2022.
Deepak Parekh to step down as HDFC Chairman
Sashi Jagadishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, will now take over from Parekh
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh will be reportedly moving on from the company. In a letter to shareholders, Parekh said that he will be “hanging up his boots.”
This quitting comes in the wake of HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank, which is expected to come into effect from July 1.
“While this will be my last communication to the shareholders of HDFC, rest assured we now stride tall into a very exciting future of growth and prosperity. The HDFC experience is invaluable. Our history cannot be erased, and our legacy will be taken forward,” he said.
Parekh and his uncle HT Parekh guided the HDFC Group for over forty years. Sashi Jagadishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, will now take over from Parekh.
Gernot Döllner to take over as Chairman of AUDI AG Board
He will be replacing Markus Duesmann
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 6:35 PM | 2 min read
Gernot Döllner will take over from Markus Duesmann as Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, effective September 1, 2023.
Audi’s Supervisory Board passed a corresponding resolution on June 29, 2023.
“I would like to thank Markus Duesmann for all the important work he has done during his tenure at Audi. He has brought great foresight and vision to planning and driving forward key strategic decisions, including, first and foremost, the electrification strategy. Audi will be able to build further on these cornerstones in the future,” said the Chairman of Audi’s Supervisory Board, Manfred Döss, adding: “At this point in time, Gernot Döllner is the right person to further strengthen the company’s product strategy and its position in key markets. Together with the entire Board of Management, he will add the next chapter to Audi’s successful strategy implementation.”
Peter Mosch, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the General Works Council of AUDI AG: “Markus Duesmann has steered Audi and its workforce through difficult times, characterized by the impact of both the Covid pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on supply chains and markets. We thank him for his dedication and support and wish him all the best in future endeavors. We warmly welcome Gernot Döllner as the new Chairman of the Board of Management at Audi. Shaping Audi’s role as an independent brand with entrepreneurial autonomy within the framework of the VW Group will be of primary importance. The employee representatives look forward to working with Mr. Döllner and feel optimistic about the future of the company.”
Incoming Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “I’m honored and excited to be taking on this new role. Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history. I look forward to shaping the company’s future together with the entire team at Audi.”
L’oréal India elevates Saloni Shah to Chief Digital & Marketing Officer
Saloni succeeds Gaurav Anand who has moved on to pursue other career opportunities
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 6:32 PM | 2 min read
L’Oréal India has appointed Saloni Shah as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer (CDMO). In her new role, Saloni will be responsible for powering L’Oréal’s digital-first brands to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms and further strengthen the company’s future-ready digital capabilities.
Saloni joined L’Oréal in December 2013 as Media Manager for Consumer Products Division (CPD) and was elevated to Digital & Marketing Manager for Garnier, where she spent 3 years before taking on the role of Head – Digital Marketing for CPD in 2021. In 2022, she moved to the CDMO team taking charge of leading the Media Services Centre of Excellence with a focus on 4 key areas – O+O media, advocacy, audience design & partnerships for L’Oréal India.
Commenting on the appointment, Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director, L’Oréal India, said, “Consumer expectations have shifted dramatically as they count on immersive and unique purchasing experiences, with direct access to brands. As the world’s #1 beauty-tech company, we must fulfill this need with our cutting-edge innovations and technology. With Saloni’s holistic experience across digital & media and close to a decade-long association with L’Oréal, I’m confident that she is best placed to further accelerate our digital transformation journey in India.”
On her appointment, Shah said, “India is the next big frontier for L’Oréal Groupe, with a steadfast focus on cutting-edge product innovation, consumer acquisition, and beauty tech. Today, the CDMO team delivers stellar O+O consumer experiences across all our channels and at the same time provides industry-first digital practices for higher business performance. I am excited to take on this responsibility and drive a strong growth story for L’Oréal India.”
Saloni succeeds Gaurav Anand, who has moved on to pursue other career opportunities.
