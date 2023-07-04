Microsoft India announces elevations at senior level: Report

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (JCH) India Limited today announced the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran as new Managing Director, India & South Asia region, effective July 1, 2023.

Sanjay Sudhakaran will succeed Gurmeet Singh, who has stated his intention to pursue other interests, has stepped down as Chairman and Managing Director on June 30, 2023. He will remain as Senior Advisor to JCH - India until September 30, 2023. Sanjay and Gurmeet will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.

"I am delighted to join Johnson Controls – Hitachi (JCH) India Limited,” said Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director - JCH India. “I will drive profitable growth, with a focus on gaining market share, improving profitability, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Sanjay began his career with Carrier Corporation in 1993 and was the Regional Director for ASEAN and India when he left in 2011. He also served as the Country Head and Managing Director of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. Sanjay previously worked for United Technologies as Managing Director, Buildings and Industrial solutions and for Otis Elevator as Senior Director, Asia Pacific, Mergers and Acquisitions, Sales and Marketing before joining Schneider Electric in 2019.

Sanjay has served as the Managing Director and CEO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure India since 2021. He has held multiple P&L and commercial roles while also leading manufacturing initiatives to drive profitability in businesses he has led.

Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of JCH India has announced his intention to leave JCH to pursue other interests. Gurmeet is a renowned figure in the HVAC sector in India. In his second stint with JCH India (JCH-IN), he was appointed Senior Vice president in 2014. From 2001 to 2012, he worked for Hitachi in various roles in Sales, Marketing, and General Management. As the Head of the India Business Unit since 2017, Gurmeet Singh has been instrumental in company's significant growth under his dedicated leadership and earned coveted Chairman's Award for JCH-IN in 2018.



“I wish Sanjay Sudhakaran every success,” said Gurmeet Singh.