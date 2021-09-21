Microsoft India hires Prerna Korla as Senior Communications Manager

Prior to this, Korla was associated with Uber as Consumer Communications Lead

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 12:15 PM
Prerna Korla

Microsoft India has named Prerna Korla as its Senior Communications Manager. 

Korla’s previous stint was with Uber where she worked for four months as Consumer Communications Lead. 

Korla is a communications and PR professional with 13 years of experience working with leading global and Indian brands and also with prominent agencies like MSL Group India and Edelman. 

Korla specialises in Stakeholder centric corporate & brand communications, Executive/leadership & change communications, Issues & crisis management, Planning and driving key brand milestones, and Content writing for businesses and business leaders.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Microsoft india Prerna Korla Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Geetanjali Bhatia Nehru

Geetanjali Bhatia Nehru joins GE Gas Power as Head of Communications, Asia
23 hours ago

TVS

TVS Motor forays into personal e-mobility business with stake in EGO Movement
3 days ago

sonar

Ruder Finn Group brings crisis simulation tool SONAR to India
4 days ago