Microsoft India hires Prerna Korla as Senior Communications Manager

Microsoft India has named Prerna Korla as its Senior Communications Manager.

Korla’s previous stint was with Uber where she worked for four months as Consumer Communications Lead.

Korla is a communications and PR professional with 13 years of experience working with leading global and Indian brands and also with prominent agencies like MSL Group India and Edelman.

Korla specialises in Stakeholder centric corporate & brand communications, Executive/leadership & change communications, Issues & crisis management, Planning and driving key brand milestones, and Content writing for businesses and business leaders.

