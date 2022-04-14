Microsoft India names Amrita Thapar as CMO

Amrita Thapar has joined Microsoft India as Chief Marketing Officer.

According to her Linkedin profile that she has recently updated, she took the new role in the company in January 2022.

Before this, Thapar was with Amazon Web Services as the India Communications Lead, where she was responsible for strategic and operational messaging and narratives to drive awareness, alignment and execution of AISPL's (Amazon Internet Service Pvt Ltd.) growth strategy in India. she was with the company for 1 .5 years.

Thapar has worked at organisations like Genpact, Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) and NDTV, in her career spanning 25 years.

