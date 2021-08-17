Amazon Web Services ropes in Purnima Sahni Mohanty as Group Head – Communications, India
Mohanty’s last stint was with Microsoft India as Director – Communications
Purnima Sahni Mohanty has joined Amazon Web Services as Group Head – Communications.
Mohanty’s last stint was with Microsoft India as its Director – Communications. She moved on after working there for 1.9 years. According to a statement given by Microsoft India, Mohanty had left the company to pursue personal priorities.
A senior communications leader with outstanding expertise in reputation management across multiple industries, Mohanty has a rich experience in spearheading strategy and execution of world-class communications and corporate social responsibility programs for Fortune 100 Companies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Alcatel, Oracle, GE, Samsung, DuPont and Microsoft. She is also a founder of women's leadership networks and a mentor to young women professionals.
