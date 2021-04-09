Seema Siddhiqui named Director Communications for Microsoft India

Siddhiqui was GM & Head PR, Corporate & Internal Communication at Schneider Electric prior to her appointment at Microsoft

Microsoft has onboarded Seema Siddiqui as Director Communications for Microsoft India. She moves on from Schneider Electric as GM & Head PR, Corporate & Internal Communication after 4.5-year-long stint.

Seema is a senior communication leader with a proven expertise in public relations, corporate communication, internal communication, strategy management and brand reputation management. She has been part of various corporates in leadership roles including PwC India, Dessault Systemes and Scheider Electric. She started her professional journey through a PR agency called Text 100, now Archetype.

exchange4media reached out to Seema Siddiqui for her comment but she was not available for the same.

