Microsoft India’s Director-Communications Purnima Sahni Mohanty moves on

Mohanty's last working day at the organization would be 31st January 2021

Purnima Sahni Mohanty, Director Communications at Microsoft India, has decided to move on.

In a statement shared with exchange4media, Microsoft India said, “Purnima Sahni Mohanty, Communications Director, Microsoft India, has made the decision to leave the company to pursue personal priorities. The Microsoft team would like to thank her for her leadership over the last 1.5 years. She will continue to be with the organization till January 31, 2021, and we wish her all the best for her future endeavours.”

Mohanty is a senior communications leader with outstanding skills and experience in spearheading and executing world-class communications, corporate social responsibility and social impact programs for Fortune 100 Companies. She has undertaken leadership roles at several organizations like General Electric, Smasung, Oracle and others.

Exchange4media wishes her all the best for her future endeavors.