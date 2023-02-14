Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine moves on
Nicola Mendelsohn to be the new head of global business group
Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine has moved on after a 13-year stint.
This is expected to shake up the ad leadership at the tech company.
Nicola Mendelsohn will now be the head of global business group, Meta has said.
Levine will stay with Meta until the summer, the company said.
COO Javier Olivan said in the statement, “From running global policy, to growing our Instagram business as the first COO, to leading our ads and business partnerships teams, Marne has been an incredible leader at Meta over the last 13 years. I’m grateful for our partnership, her commitment to Meta, and the energy she brought to the company every day.”
In a social media post, Levine said that it was time to start a new chapter.
View this post on Instagram
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Akshat Sahu joins Sony Pictures Entertainment as Director of Marketing, Crunchyroll
Sahu was previously leading marketing for ShareChat
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:26 PM | 1 min read
Former ShareChat executive Akshat Sahu has joined Sony Pictures Entertainment as the Director of Marketing at Crunchyroll, a subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned by Sony Group Corporation through a joint venture between Sony Pictures and Sony Music Entertainment Japan's Aniplex.
He shared the news on LinkedIn: "2023 marks a decade for me in the media and entertainment space where I have had the opportunity to work with the best minds across youth entertainment , LIVE sports & social media. It has been an exciting and a rich learning experience for me and as I move into the next phase, I am happy to share that starting this new year, I have begun a new journey with Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment) in India, bringing a world class #Anime experience for the fans."
Sahu was previously leading marketing for ShareChat, handling consumer and business marketing.
Prior to that, he was heading marketing for Emerging Sports for Star Sports where he was responsible for leading strategy for all facets of Indian football, kabaddi, hockey and badminton.
The MICA alumnus has also worked for VIP Industries.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wunderman Thompson S Asia makes senior appointments for planning team
Nikhil Thakkar for Gurgaon, Richa Dholi in Mumbai, and Antara Dey for Kolkata, respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:23 PM | 2 min read
Wunderman Thompson South Asia Group has announced several new appointments to its planning team. Nikhil Thakkar has been appointed as VP & Strategic Planning Director in Gurgaon, Richa Dholi has been appointed VP, Strategy Planning in Mumbai, and Antara Dey has joined the Kolkata office as Account Director.
Nikhil comes with 14 years of experience in market research, advertising and brand strategy. He has worked across diverse categories ranging from HFDs, mobility, white goods, home furnishing to tech startups. Nikhil had worked with Wunderman Thompson for 6 years. Prior to joining back has had a stint with Leo Burnett where he led strategy for the Iodex and Airtel accounts.
Richa is the strategy lead on Wunderman Thompson India's Unilever brands in Mumbai, lending her extensive experience in the marketing and digital ecosystem to the businesses. She has honed her strategic thinking and critical insights working with leading FMCG and lifestyle brands at Capgemini, Ogilvy, Lowe, McCann and most recently at India’s very own Twitter, Koo.
Antara comes with 10 years of experience spanning multiple industries and categories. She has done time in the marketing function in organizations such as Matrix Clothing, Trujet Airlines, Tata Steel and Bennett & Coleman. And in her last assignment she has worked with some blue-chip brands spanning categories such as foods, beverages, beauty, e-com and fashion.
Commenting on the new appointments, Pinaki Bhattacharya, Chief Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “The agency is an at exciting point in its transformation journey and finding strategists that fit our transformed purpose is a challenging one. We need them to have a robust understanding of brands, of levers of brand growth, of consumer journeys and modern marketing. With a pulse on popular and emerging culture. And above all, they need to be interesting people.
Not an easy mix to find, you would agree! Which is why I am delighted to have Nikhil, Richa and Antara join the strategy team at Wunderman Thompson. In them we have found just the kind of strategists we want. I am looking forward to working with them and to some really exciting work on the brands they are working on.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
McCann Worldgroup names Sambit Mohanty & Souvik Datta to lead Delhi unit
While Mohanty is Creative Head South, Datta is Executive Creative Director
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:12 PM | 1 min read
McCann Worldgroup has appointed Sambit Mohanty and Souvik Datta the charge of leading the creative duties at its Delhi unit, according to media reports.
Mohanty was till recently Creative Head South at the agency. He joined McCann for a second stint in January 2020.
Datta is at present Executive Creative Director and has been with McCann since 2019.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor exit Alt Balaji, Vivek Koka named new CBO
The Kapoors' decision is said to be a strategic one to focus on their other ventures
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 12:51 PM | 2 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wiggles elevates Prashant Kohli as CMO
Pushkaraj Vartak has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 8:47 AM | 3 min read
homegrown pet care brand, Wiggles stays committed in building a pet and animal-inclusive ecosystem. The company today announces key leadership changes; elevates Prashant Kohli to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Pushkaraj Vartak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Prashant Kohli joined Wiggles as Vice President, Brand Strategy in 2022. In his new role as CMO, he will lead the company’s overall marketing initiatives and drive consumer engagement. It is under his guidance that Wiggles underwent a rebranding and took on its ‘Lovemark’ identity. Prashant brings over 13 years of experience to Wiggles and has a sharp skill set spanning across brand and customer experience, community building, integrated media communications and design thinking. Prior to Wiggles, Prashant served at Glitch where he was a part of the leadership team. He has also helped brands like Apple Inc., LinkedIn, HUL, Facebook, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Uber amongst others in solving a variety of business challenges.
Pushkaraj Vartak joined Wiggles as Vice President, Accounts & Finance in 2022 and has been instrumental in driving financial performance. Pushkaraj will lead the financial strategy and oversee the financial operations of the company. He has over 2 decades of experience in finance across sectors including Mumbai based Infra, FMCG and Media Industry, with expertise and specializations including FP&A, Treasury Management and Taxation etc. Prior to Wiggles, Pushkaraj was with Glitch media.
Speaking on the development, Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles said, "We founded Wiggles with love, empathy and deep understanding. The last few years have been a testament to our commitment towards pets and animals. At this stage, we are looking at progressive, compassionate & result oriented leaders to drive growth for the organization. Prashant & Pushkaraj have been key pillars over the last year for us, and I am confident that they will help chart the best course for the next growth phase for Wiggles. Their experience, passion and dedication towards both animals & people make them excellent leaders for our brand.”
Speaking on the promotion, Prashant Kohli, Chief Marketing Officer, Wiggles said, “As a challenger brand in the pet care industry, Wiggles has achieved significant milestones and has successfully created a space for itself in a market that was dominated by legacy players. Over the last one year, we have expanded our product portfolio, entered strategic categories, and have set the foundations for solving some of the most wicked problems in pet-care. I look forward to driving meaningful innovations, and industry defining strategies to cement the brand position, and more importantly to create an ecosystem that genuinely impacts the lives of pets & community animals, positively.”
“Our top priority is to ensure the company's long term financial growth by maintaining high levels of transparency and integrity. Our journey so far has been full of learnings and we’ve defined ways of operations geared towards sustainable growth & value creation for our shareholders. I look forward to driving the company's financial operations with fine experience and take pride in the core values.” said, Pushkaraj Vartak, Chief Financial Officer, Wiggles.
Prashant and Pushkaraj will continue to report to the founder's office. Their promotions are with immediate effect.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
KFC appoints Aparna Bhawal as CMO for India & partner countries
Prior to this, Bhawal was Vice President - Marketing at Hindustan Times Media
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 7:37 AM | 1 min read
KFC India has appointed Aparna Bhawal as Chief Marketing Officer for KFC India and Partner Countries (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives) effective this month.
She will report into Moksh Chopra, General Manager for KFC India and Partner Countries.
Prior to joining KFC India, she was the Vice President for Marketing at Hindustan Times Media Ltd. Bhawal has worked with diverse industries across all disciplines of marketing, and her experience includes stints at brands such as Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble and GE Financial Services.
Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India and Partner Countries, said, “At KFC India, we are committed to delivering long-term, sustainable growth and one of the key pillars to achieve this is our people. We are excited to welcome Aparna to the KFC Team. Her multifaceted experience and proven track record make her a great addition to the brand. I am confident that her excellence across different marketing functions will be instrumental in inspiring creativity and driving growth for KFC India.”
On assuming the new role, Bhawal said: “I am thrilled to join KFC India. As one of the most recognizable brands in the world, KFC’s legacy, distinctiveness, taste and innovative approach to marketing are legendary. I look forward to working with the team to continue unlocking the brand’s potential in India and partner countries.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fiat India Automobiles names Rajesh Khatri as President & CEO
Prior to the new assignment, Khatri was the Vice-President and head of operation of the passenger vehicle business at Tata Motors
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 1:23 PM | 1 min read
Fiat India Automobiles (FIAPL), a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), has appointed Rajesh Khatri as its President and CEO.
Khatri succeeds Ravi Gogia, who was handling the charge of the company's President since 2019.
Prior to the new assignment, Khatri was the Vice-President and head of operation of the passenger vehicle business at Tata Motors.
As per media reports, Mohan Savarkar, Vice President, Product Lines – Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, has taken on additional responsibility as the interim operations lead.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube