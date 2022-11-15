Kashyap Gala appointed Senior VP at Pidilite Industries

Prior to this, Gala was Marketing Director at Johnson & Johnson

Kashyap Gala has joined Pidilite Industries as Senior Vice-President. He made the announcement via a social media post.

Gala has said he will be scaling up business as BU Head with full P&L ownership.

Prior to this, he was Marketing Director at Johnson & Johnson.

Gala has earlier worked with Colgate Palmolive and Perfetti Van Melle.

