Kashyap Gala moves on from Johnson & Johnson, joins Pidilite Industries as SVP

As SVP at Pidilite, he will be in charge of scaling up the business with complete P&L ownership

Published: Nov 21, 2022 11:36 AM  | 1 min read
Kashyap Gala

Kashyap Gala, the Marketing Director at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, has joined Indian adhesives giant Pidilite Industries at Senior Vice President.

At Johnson & Johnson, he headed the category for femcare and oral care portfolio, which includes brands like Stayfree, Carefree, Oral B and Listerine, handling the entire gamut of brand and P&L ownership. In his 11 years at the company, he managed the largest profile for JnJ's India business, which has an annual turnover of $240 million.

As SVP at Pidilite, he will be in charge of scaling up the business with complete P&L ownership, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He also worked for Colgate Palmolive and Perfetti Van Melle prior to Johnson & Johnson.

