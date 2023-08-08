Perfetti Van Melle’s Shankar Iyer elevated as Director-Marketing, Nigeria
Shankar Iyer has been elevated as Director-Marketing, Nigeria at Perfetti Van Melle.
Iyer has been with the company for 16 years.
His last position was as Associate Director-Marketing.
Iyer will be driving the Nigeria unit's marketing strategy, brand P&L, portfolio management and brand communication.
In a social media post, Iyer wrote: "Look forward to this new role and a big thank you to all my mentors over the years and my team for their unwavering support as I move to a new continent & join a new team. The last few years with the Perfetti Van Melle India team has been filled with immense learning, positive and collaborative team culture, innovation in all what we did and some good results that followed it up."
Ipsos India appoints Neha Munshi as Country Lead, Ipsos Digital
She will be guided by Anthony Dsouza, Country Service Line Leader, Innovation, Ipsos India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 5:22 PM | 2 min read
Ipsos India has appointed Neha Munshi as Country Lead, Ipsos Digital with immediate effect.
Her remit is to take Ipsos Digital offerings to current and prospective accounts for their repertoire of consumer surveys and provide a glitch free experience to clients in exécution of projects. She will be guided by Anthony Dsouza, Country Service Line Leader, Innovation, Ipsos India, and has been provided with a 6-member team of a young bunch of enthusiastic market researchers, in her crusade to achieve the company’s ambitious vision.
Commenting on the appointment, Anthony Dsouza, Country Service Line Leader, Innovation, Ipsos India said, "Ipsos Digital boasts an exceptional array of flagship products, including FastFacts, Creative Spark, Duel, InnoTest, and more. These offerings stand out for their innovation and speed, coupled with the convenience of user-friendly options like DIY and DIY+Researcher Assistance. This empowers clients to seamlessly launch projects in India around the clock, 24X7, ensuring swift and efficient results. Munshi’s remarkable leadership has been evident in her adept management of key accounts, driving increased adoption of our digital platform. Her unique position makes her the ideal candidate to capitalize on opportunities across diverse sectors."
"Each product range is meticulously designed to address specific business inquiries through cutting-edge online data collection methods," stated Dsouza (underlining the precision and efficacy that underpins the product lineup).
"These offerings, combined with Munshi’s expertise, embody Ipsos Digital's commitment to providing actionable insights that empower decision-makers in an increasingly dynamic and fast-paced landscape," he added.
Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, "Over 80% of our client work continues to be via offline data collection methodologies and face-to-face interviews. We launched Ipsos Digital during the pandemic, when we were thrown into lockdowns and restrictions, and we wanted client work to continue without any disruption. Post re-opening, clients continue to leverage the digital opportunity over and above all the specialized custom work we do for them, across our service lines. This is akin to omnichannel – brick and mortar and online – enabling clients to flit across and not being stopped by office hours and take the online route via DIY, pay online and get the results in real time."
"In an ever-growing DIY market, we bring a unique alternative that combines technology with state-of-the-art knowledge and applies our principles of Security, Simplicity, Speed and Substance. The growing digital opportunity is something we are cognizant of and believe it will only grow by leaps and bounds," added Adarkar.
Divyesh Gurlani appointed Vice President - Pricing & Investment-APEX
Gurlani was earlier the Head of training with APEX (Digital)
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 4:19 PM | 1 min read
Divyesh Gurlani has been appointed Vice President - Pricing & Investment-APEX at Publicis Groupe India. He took up the role in April 2023. Gurlani was earlier the Head of training with APEX (Digital).
Gurlani joined the Publicis group in February 2021. Before that, he was with Mindshare as Partner - Digital Trading for Unilever.
In the past, Gurlani has worked with Dentsu, Madhouse and Vserv.mobi.
Hormuz Bana elevated to Director of Marketing at JioCinema
Bana was promoted in April after serving as Senior Manager - Marketing, Digital Ventures for over two years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 12:01 PM | 1 min read
Creative marketer Hormuz Bana has been elevated to Director of Marketing at JioCinema. Bana's LinkedIn profile suggests that he was promoted in April after serving as Senior Manager - Marketing, Digital Ventures for over two years.
He joined Viacom18 Media Private Limited in January 2018 as its Manager for Marketing (English Entertainment - Comedy Central & Colors Infinity).
Bana was previously with ZEEL as its Brand Manager for Digital Marketing (ZEE Live).
He has also been associated with companies like FoxyMoron and Digit 9.0 in the past.
OnePlus' Navnit Nakra joins Pine Labs as CRO
Nakra was the India CEO of OnePlus from October 2021 to August 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 11:54 AM | 1 min read
Navnit Nakra the former CEO of OnePlus has joined merchant platform Pine Labs as its Chief Revenue Officer.
Nakra was the India CEO for the smartphone brand from October 2021 to August 2023. He joined the company in March 2020 as its VP and Chief Strategy Officer for India.
He previously worked with Apple and Citibank.
Rishikar Krishna elevated to VP - Corporate Marketing at Aditya Birla Group
Prior to the elevation, Krishna was AVP - Corporate Marketing and Brand at the company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
Rishikar Krishna has been promoted to Vice President - Corporate Marketing at Aditya Birla Group. – He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as VP Corporate Marketing at Aditya Birla Group!”, he said in his LinkedIn post.
Prior to the elevation, Krishna was Assistant Vice President - Corporate Marketing and Brand at the company where he drove strategic, innovative marketing initiatives to maintain brand integrity and brand image.
Previously, Krishna has worked with Radio Mirchi, Skechers, Philips Consumer Electronics among other organisations.
DENTSU CREATIVE India gets Aneesh Jaisinghani as Senior Group Executive Creative Director
He was previously the Senior Executive Creative Director at Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 11:21 AM | 3 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Aneesh Jaisinghani as Senior Group Executive Creative Director. Reporting to Joy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer - North, DENTSU CREATIVE India, he will bring a wealth of experience and creative prowess to elevate the agency's capabilities and solidify its position as a center for quality, innovation, and exceptional work.
Aneesh will play a significant role in leading the creative teams responsible for key clients such as Maruti Suzuki and Pernod-Ricard brands. With an unwavering focus on Modern Creativity, his mission is to foster a dynamic and visionary creative culture that empowers the agency to curate campaigns that truly connect with its clients at a profound level.
Prior to this, Aneesh was the Senior Executive Creative Director at Cheil India, where he successfully led Samsung's mobile business. With a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with agencies such as Lintas, Grey, Contract, and Bates. Aneesh's exceptional work has been recognized with more than 75 awards in prestigious national awards shows, including Abbys, Goafest, and Kyoorius. Moreover, his creativity and talent have earned him numerous accolades and nominations in renowned international awards like Cannes and Spikes.
Speaking on the appointment, Joy Mohanty said, “Aneesh is amongst the finest designers in the country. He has consistently spearheaded groundbreaking projects for Samsung Mobiles, a brand known for its tech-forwardness and innovation. Additionally, he has been a driving force behind numerous award-winning purpose-driven initiatives. This unique blend makes him an invaluable leader to lead the charge in our pursuit of Modern Creativity.”
Aneesh added, “Dentsu India has been consistently at the forefront of its game for the past 7-8 years. The crowning of DENTSU CREATIVE India as 'The Agency of the Year' at Cannes Lions 2022 serves as a definitive testament to its unrivaled standing in the industry. Furthermore, with an extensive list of esteemed clients, dentsu India stands as one of the most thrilling networks to be associated with in the present day. So, when the opportunity to be a part of dentsu came my way, it was a no brainer!”
DENTSU CREATIVE India made a remarkable impact from its very inception, taking the world by storm when it was honoured as the 'Agency of The Year' at the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in 2022 - a historic first for India. Its achievements included securing a Titanium award, as well as three Grand Prix, two Gold Lions, and three Silver Lions. DENTSU CREATIVE India continues to achieve outstanding success, exemplified by its recent accomplishment of three Bronze Lions at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. Alongside this recognition, the agency has also won notable brands as clients, further cementing its position as a prominent player in the industry.
Abhishek Bhattacharya elevated to Associate Director - Sports Sales at Disney Star
He was previously Senior Manager - Ad Sales
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 10:06 AM | 1 min read
Media professional Abhishek Bhattacharya has been elevated to Associate Director - Sports Sales at Disney Star.
He shared the news through a LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Associate Director - Sports Sales at Disney Star!
"Here, I'm responsible for driving innovative solutions with #SportsOnTV for brands from FMCG, OTT, Social Media, and Foods Business in Western India. These businesses contribute 45% of #TVADEX and offers a huge potential in the year of #FestivalOfCricket ?and further."
Bhattacharya was previously Senior Manager - Ad Sales at the company where he was managing brand and media solution for brands in Mumbai and Gujarat for the Star Sports Network.
He has worked for companies like ITW, Bloomberg and Bennett Coleman in the past.
