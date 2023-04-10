Akshay Kapoor named DLF’s CMO & VP

Akshay Kapoor has joined DLF Ltd as the Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President. Prior to this, Kapoor was the Associate Director - Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle.

Making the announcement on his LinkedIn profile, Kapoor wrote, “Happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President at DLF Limited. I’m excited to take on the new role & looking forward to working & growing the brand & busi In his marketing career spanning over 15 years, Kapoor has also worked with brands like Dabur and Pernod Ricard.

Kapoor was with Perfetti Van Melle for almost a year; he joined the company in April 2022.

