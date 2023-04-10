Akshay Kapoor named DLF’s CMO & VP

Akshay Kapoor has joined DLF Ltd as the Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President. Prior to this, Kapoor was the Associate Director - Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle.
Making the announcement on his LinkedIn profile, Kapoor wrote, “Happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President at DLF Limited. I’m excited to take on the new role & looking forward to working & growing the brand & busi In his marketing career spanning over 15 years, Kapoor has also worked with brands like Dabur and Pernod Ricard.
Kapoor was with Perfetti Van Melle for almost a year; he joined the company in April 2022.
Aman Kumar Singh, brand custodian of Adani Group, exits NDTV board
NDTV has said in a stock exchange filing that Singh resigned due to pre-occupations
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Aman Kumar Singh, who was Adani Group's corporate brand custodian and head of corporate affairs, has resigned from the NDTV board, as per media reports.
NDTV has said in a stock exchange filing that Singh has resigned due to pre-occupations with other engagements.
As per reports, he is the second nominee of the Adani Group who has resigned from the NDTV board.
Last week U.K. Sinha and Dipali Goenka were appointed as Independent Directors of NDTV for a period of two years.
Kedar Apte steps down as RBML CMO
Apte joined the company in August 2020
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 2:29 PM | 1 min read
Kedar Apte has stepped down as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of RBML.
He made the announcement with a LinkedIn post in which he mentioned starting new innings in 10 days.
He joined the Reliance company in August 2020 after moving on from Castrol.
At Castrol, Apte spent nearly 9 years. His last stint there was as VP-Marketing.
Apte was also associated with HUL for nearly 10 years in various leadership roles.
DCM Shriram appoints Sabaleel Nandy as CEO of Chemicals Business
Prior to joining DCM Shriram Ltd., Nandy was President & COO, Paradeep Phosphates
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 6:58 PM | 1 min read
DCM Shriram Ltd has announced the appointment of Sabaleel Nandy as the CEO of its Chemicals Business.
Nandy did his engineering from IIT, Kharagpur and MBA from IIM, Lucknow.
A global leader with demonstrated success at companies like TATA group, Zuari Agrochemicals and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., Mr. Nandy has more than two decades of experience in Chemicals & Fertilizers having spent 18 years in Tata group companies like – TATA Motors, TATA Sons, TATA Chemicals. He was also the VP of TATA Chemicals (North America) heading one of world’s largest Soda-ash plants.
Prior to joining DCM Shriram Ltd., Nandy was President & COO, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leading its Operations, P&L, Strategy, M&A and Global procurement.
Disney names Asad Ayaz as first chief brand officer
He will be reporting to CEO Bob Iger
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 11:56 AM | 1 min read
Disney has appointed Asad Ayaz as its first chief brand officer, as per media reports.
He will be reporting to CEO Bob Iger.
Ayaz will be in charge of the company's core branding function and brand strategy across departments.
He has been holding marketing roles at Disney for 18 years.
Madhav Sheth takes up new role as VP - Business and Corporate Strategy (Global) at Realme
Sheth would continue to look after the India market, reports said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 11:50 AM | 1 min read
Realme's Madhav Sheth has taken up a new global role as Vice President for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global) at the company. He made the announcement on LinkedIn. As per reports, Sheth would continue to look after the India market along with the new role.
“Exciting news! I'm thrilled to announce that I've accepted a new role as VP for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global). Excited to take this opportunity and contribute to the company's success”, Sheth said in his post.
Sheth is currently serving as Vice President and President of Realme. He spearheads the company’s strategy development, product engineering, business development, market operations, and brand-building initiatives alongside others.
His international background and global vision is set to provide forward-looking strategic guidance for realme's development in the global market. Sheth has his expertise in Strategic Planning, Business Transformation, Entrepreneurship, Building High Performing Teams, and Product Innovation.
Prior to Realme, he was with OPPO for 2 years as Sales Director.
Pidilite's Chief Marketing Officer Vinay Subramanyam moves on
He joined the company in December 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 5:30 PM | 1 min read
Pidilite's Chief Marketing Officer Vinay Subramanyam has quit. He joined the company in December 2021 from Britannia Industries. Subramanyam has shared the development on his LinkedIn profile.
At Britannia, Subramanyam had two stints. His second stint here lasted six years. He was the Vice President of Marketing. He first joined Britannia in 2007 as a product manager and left as the trade marketing manager in 2011. He then joined Kellogg Company as national sales development manager and got promoted to associated director – marketing – corn flakes and masterbrand.
Subramanyam left Kellogg Company in 2015 to join Britannia again as country manager - health and vitality. He was first elevated to general manager - britchip foods and then to VP, marketing in 2019.
26FIVE Global Lab appoints Ritesh Rao as CEO of India Lab
He has 18+ years of agency expertise with past leadership roles at Creativeland Asia, Isobar/Dentsu Group, and Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:34 PM | 1 min read
26FIVE Global Lab, the US-based brand growth management consulting firm and its global creative and technology labs, has appointed Ritesh Rao as the CEO of 26FIVE India Lab.
Ritesh brings 18+ years of agency expertise with past leadership roles at Creativeland Asia, Isobar/Dentsu Group, and Lowe Lintas.
“Ritesh brings deep expertise across media, a powerful ethos, and an impeccable track record in managing integrated strategies, award-winning creatives, and complex client structures for brands seeking to achieve exceptional growth,” says Sophie Ann Terrisse, Executive Chairman, 26FIVE Global Lab.
“26FIVE is behind the transformation of some of the largest brands in India,” said Ritesh Rao, CEO, 26FIVE India Lab. “I have admired 26FIVE’s philosophy and methodology for building brands for faster-paced growth to achieve the highest returns for clients globally. I am excited to be working with this highly energetic, insightful, and experienced team, and look forward to further amplifying its impact in this region.”
