Kellogg names Vinay Subramanyam as Head of Marketing for India & S Asia

Kellogg India has announced Vinay Subramanyam as Head of Marketing for its business in India and South Asia markets, namely Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Vinay will be responsible for scaling category development, driving strategic initiatives and overseeing the organisation’s brand and marketing initiatives. He re-joins Kellogg after having served in sales development and category marketing roles between 2011 and 2015.

Vinay joins Kellogg from Pidilite Industries, where he worked as the Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to his stint at Pidilite, he headed marketing for Britannia Industries Ltd. He has worked in various sales and marketing roles in his career and has led large successful teams. He started his career at VIP Industries as Area Sales Manager in 2002.

Welcoming Vinay in his new role in the company, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vinay Subramanyam back on board to Kellogg. His proven track record of building large brands, launching successful innovations and understanding the essence of who we are, will bring a fresh perspective to Kellogg’s purposeful marketing agenda and elevate our brand and marketing strategy. He will play an important role in our exciting agenda to reimagine the future of food in South Asia.”

Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Director of Marketing, India and South Asia, said, “It’s so good to be back at Kellogg. I have followed the organization closely since I left and observed it grow manifold over the years. Kellogg’s legacy of building iconic brands, category creation, consumer centricity, crafting successful innovations and building great teams is something I look forward to upholding as I commence my second stint here.”



Vinay has stepped into his new role in the month of April and will be based in Mumbai, India.

