GiveIndia appoints Sumit Tayal as COO to scale its operations

Experienced business leader Sumit Tayal has joined GiveIndia as Chief Operating Officer to help scale its operations and impact, following unprecedented growth of the nonprofit in the last one year.

Tayal, most recently the COO of data and insights firm Netscribes, brings two decades of experience in management consulting, private equity and business operations to GiveIndia. He came on board after a two-month volunteering stint with the Bangalore-based organisation to help with its Covid relief work.

Earlier, he led the India investment team for Helix Investments, a US based private equity fund and consulted for multiple Indian corporates at KPMG.

GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija said: “Sumit will be helping us deliver on our larger purpose of enabling people to give back and scaling GiveIndia. He’ll help us in building the giving culture even more, and serve our nonprofits better.”

Tayal has worked across sectors and has been a part of the growth journey for several firms either as an investor, consultant or operations leader. Along the way he has hired great teams, built structures and processes to aid growth, managed client relationships and been a part of fundraising, mergers and acquisitions.

About his switch to the development sector, Tayal said: “GiveIndia has impacted millions of lives across India over the last two decades. I am excited to be a part of this journey - to scale GiveIndia while further strengthening the trust of our donors and nonprofit partners.”

Tayal holds a management degree from IIM Bangalore and a B.E. from NIT, Nagpur.

