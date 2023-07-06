Netscribes onboards Prashant Shivram Iyer to lead global marketing
He was earlier with Adfactors PR for nearly six years
Netscribes has appointed Prashant Shivram Iyer to lead global marketing and strategic alliances.
Prior to this, he was with Adfactors PR for nearly six years.
In a social media post, Iyer called it a "big shift from the brand and communications industry".
At Netscribes, Iyer will be responsible in growing Netscribes' brand share in North America, the UK, the UAE and Europe.
Ventes Avenues launches operations in Malaysia
The company specializes in Mobile Performance, Branding and Influencer Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
Ventes Avenues, a mobile AdTech company, has expanded operations in Malaysia.
The company specializes in Mobile Performance, Branding, Technology, Audience Solutions and Influencer Marketing.
“We are delighted to announce that Ventes has spread its wings into the Malaysian market. With a solid foundation in Singapore market, Ventes successfully established a strong foothold in the Indonesian market in December 2019. Continuing its journey of growth and expansion, we embarked on operations in Vietnam in 2022, further expanding our reach and influence. Ventes has been actively stepping into the Southeast Asian market, and this latest move into Malaysia is a testament to our commitment to expanding and serving brands in the region.”
“As we set forth on our venture in the Malaysian market, we are thrilled to kick-start with a range of offerings that cater to the needs of mobile marketing. Starting with our robust audience solutions inhouse DSP, Apptomizer and Attrimob, our propriety performance-based platform that prioritizes return on investment. We aim to assist brands in optimizing their App Performance and Retargeting strategies, recognizing the significance of every user for app marketers. Our Technology Solution will help Footfall Measurement for store visit attribution, which empowers advertisers to understand the success of their campaigns. Furthermore, our strategic partnerships with Direct OEMs, and Exclusive and Premium Publishers provide valuable opportunities for brands to maximize their reach with robust appographic and interest-based targeting.”
Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO, Ventes Avenues commented, "I am thrilled to witness our entry into the vibrant and dynamic South East Asian market. This expansion to Malaysia represents a significant milestone in our journey. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to brands in this region, building upon our solid foundation in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. With our eyes set on growth and our determination unwavering, we are excited to embark on this new chapter, forging meaningful connections, providing comprehensive and tailored solutions to brands, leveraging our expertise in mobile advertising to drive growth, enhance brand visibility, and deliver measurable results in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”
Manasi Narasimhan moves on from Mastercard: Report
Narasimhan was VP & Head, Marketing and Communications, South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Manasi Narasimhan has moved on from Mastercard, according to a media report.
She was VP & Head, Marketing and Communications, South Asia.
Narasimhan joined Mastcard in 2017.
Prior to that, she was with Godrej for over 4 years.
Narasimhan has 21 years of experience in fintech & payments, FMCG and media.
Microsoft India announces elevations at senior level: Report
As per media reports, Irina Ghose is now MD-India and Venkat Krishnan has been elevated as Executive Director-Public Sector
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Microsoft India has announced several leadership elevations, according to media reports.
COO Irina Ghose has been elevated as Managing Director of India.
Venkat Krishnan has been promoted as Executive Director-Public Sector business.
The role changes have been made effective from July 1.
Visa appoints Rishi Chhabra as VP, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring, India and S Asia
Prior to joining Visa, Rishi has held leadership positions at Fiserv, PayPal and JP Morgan
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 11:57 AM | 2 min read
Visa has announced the appointment of Rishi Chhabra as Vice President, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring (MS&A), India and South Asia.
In this role, he will lead the Merchant Acquiring and CyberSource strategy and its implementation in India and South Asia. He will be instrumental in charting the strategic direction for and leading the local MS&A teams for Visa in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.
Prior to joining Visa, Rishi has held executive leadership positions at companies like Fiserv (erstwhile First Data Corp.), PayPal and JP Morgan. Rishi is a proud alumnus of Visa, having previously spent over 3 years as a Business Leader in the US Small Business Product team. In his most recent role at Fiserv, he served as Country Head and General Manager for the India and Sri Lanka markets. Shailesh Paul, who till recently led the Merchant Sales & Acquiring team for India and South Asia, has now moved to Singapore in the role of Vice President, Global Small Business Solutions for Visa.
“I am delighted to welcome Rishi to the Visa family. With over two decades of experience across the financial services and payments sectors, Rishi brings a strong multidisciplinary background to his role in Visa. His expertise will help in spearheading various strategic client-centric initiatives and strengthening the digital payments acceptance ecosystem in India and South Asia”, said Sandeep Ghosh, Visa’s Group Country Manager, India & South Asia.
“I am excited to join a dynamic global leader like Visa and feel energised to take over this role. Given the accelerated adoption of digital payments in the country and the subcontinent, I feel there is no better time than now for the brand’s promise to deliver an inclusive, sustainable and secure approach to empower people, businesses, partners and customers,” said Rishi Chhabra, Visa’s newly appointed Vice President, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring (MS&A), India and South Asia.
Samsung Electronics hires Sudipta Paul as Marketing Lead
Paul was previously with Nykaa as Marketing Communications Manager
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 11:42 AM | 1 min read
Samsung Electronics has named Sudipta Paul as the Marketing Lead.
She will be leading the Direct to Consumer Business.
Prior to this, Paul was with Nykaa as Marketing Communications Manager.
She was also with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for over 4 years.
Varun P Sinha gets additional role as Head of Product Comms at Samsung
Sinha joined the company in 2016
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 4:10 PM | 1 min read
Samsung has expanded the role of Varun P Sinha, naming him the head of product communications at Samsung India.
In his new position, Sinha will be responsible for overseeing public relations and communications efforts for all B2C products and services within the Mobile business and Consumer Electronics divisions.
Sinha joined Samsung in 2016. He has earlier worked with companies such as NDTV and The Indian Express.
Johnson Controls Hitachi names Sanjay Sudhakaran as MD, India & South Asia
Sudhakaran last served as the Managing Director and CEO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (JCH) India Limited today announced the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran as new Managing Director, India & South Asia region, effective July 1, 2023.
Sanjay Sudhakaran will succeed Gurmeet Singh, who has stated his intention to pursue other interests, has stepped down as Chairman and Managing Director on June 30, 2023. He will remain as Senior Advisor to JCH - India until September 30, 2023. Sanjay and Gurmeet will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.
"I am delighted to join Johnson Controls – Hitachi (JCH) India Limited,” said Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director - JCH India. “I will drive profitable growth, with a focus on gaining market share, improving profitability, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."
Sanjay began his career with Carrier Corporation in 1993 and was the Regional Director for ASEAN and India when he left in 2011. He also served as the Country Head and Managing Director of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. Sanjay previously worked for United Technologies as Managing Director, Buildings and Industrial solutions and for Otis Elevator as Senior Director, Asia Pacific, Mergers and Acquisitions, Sales and Marketing before joining Schneider Electric in 2019.
Sanjay has served as the Managing Director and CEO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure India since 2021. He has held multiple P&L and commercial roles while also leading manufacturing initiatives to drive profitability in businesses he has led.
Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of JCH India has announced his intention to leave JCH to pursue other interests. Gurmeet is a renowned figure in the HVAC sector in India. In his second stint with JCH India (JCH-IN), he was appointed Senior Vice president in 2014. From 2001 to 2012, he worked for Hitachi in various roles in Sales, Marketing, and General Management. As the Head of the India Business Unit since 2017, Gurmeet Singh has been instrumental in company's significant growth under his dedicated leadership and earned coveted Chairman's Award for JCH-IN in 2018.
“I wish Sanjay Sudhakaran every success,” said Gurmeet Singh.
