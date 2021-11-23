Clubhouse appoints Parijat Kaushik as its first international employee

Social audio platform Clubhouse has hired its first international employee in Parijat Kaushik who has been appointed as Head of Partnerships for India. In this role, he will be responsible for scaling Clubhouse operations in the country. He joins Clubhouse from TikTok where he was South Asia Marketing Lead - TikTok & Resso besides managing Entertainment Partnerships for the platform in APAC. Prior to TikTok, he had worked with companies like Hungama, TinyOwl, Gitanjali Gems, Sony Music, and Network18 among others.

"Big welcome to our first international employee. Paari! Paari is here to help us keep thriving with our amazing community in India. Parijat Kaushik, we're so grateful to have you!" Clubhouse announced on LinkedIn. "What an incredible journey it has been at ByteDance. The last two years have been the most gratifying working years of my career. Seeing TikTok dominate pop culture and being part of its incredible rise in India has been my greatest privilege. To be able to work on the brand, partner with some of the best people across the industry, catalyse incredible trends and work with some of the most talented people, has been an opportunity of a lifetime," Parijat said in a post on his official LinkedIn account.

"I'm beyond thrilled to announce that I have joined Clubhouse, and I'm looking forward to building and growing Clubhouse in India! Since the moment it launched, I've been hooked to Clubhouse! It's been an incredible experience to see people connect with one another via the profoundly authentic & human medium of conversations. It's an exhilarating feeling to converse freely and openly, exchange ideas and connect with people from across the world, to form new friendships, learn new things and to see creators growing tremendously on Clubhouse!" he added.

