Clubhouse debuts on Android

Social audio app Clubhouse has launched on Android as it faces dwindling app downloads on Apple's App Store. The app will remain in the invite-only model as the platform is looking to scale up its backend to ensure a seamless experience.

In an announcement, Clubhouse said that the Android app will start rolling out in beta immediately beginning with the US. Subsequently, it will foray into other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world.

"Today, we are thrilled to share that Clubhouse for Android will start rolling out in beta immediately. We will begin gradually, with the U.S. today, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world. Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," Clubhouse said in an official blog.

"As a part of the effort to keep the growth measured, we will be continuing the waitlist and invite system, ensuring that each new community member can bring along a few close friends. As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them," it added.

Recently, Sensor Tower had said that Clubhouse has seen a surge in adoption in February, reaching 9.6 million installs globally that month. Although Clubhouse’s download velocity has slowed since then, the social audio space is heating up with competition from long-time contenders and newcomers alike.

Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data revealed the three largest drop-in social audio apps have reached nearly 20 million installs so far this year, led by Clubhouse with approximately 15.3 million globally.

Clubhouse’s worldwide installs quadrupled month-over-month in February, climbing 300 percent from 2.4 million in January to 9.6 million. While the app’s downloads fell 72 percent to 2.7 million in March, that was still up 13 percent from January. The app has now reached approximately 16.4 million installs to date, the majority of which occurred this year.

According to Sensor Tower, Clubhouse’s popularity has been attributed to myriad reasons, including screen-weary consumers looking for alternative entertainment, the allure of an exclusive invite-only app, and the spontaneous serendipity of celebrities such as Elon Musk dropping in to join informal chats on the platform. The advantages of the social audio medium have attracted tech titans such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit, each of which have announced or rolled out similar features in their own apps.

Displaying National NGO 10.jpeg.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)