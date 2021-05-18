Clubhouse app to launch on Android in India from 21 May

Social audio app Clubhouse will be available for Android users in India from May 21. The announcement within days of the app announcing its Android roll-out in the US. Clubhouse will be available on Google Play Store in Japan, Brazil, and Russia from today. The roll-out in the rest of the world will be throughout the week.

"Today, we are thrilled to share that Clubhouse for Android will start rolling out in beta immediately. We will begin gradually, with the U.S. today, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world. Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see, and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," Clubhouse said in an official blog.



"As a part of the effort to keep the growth measured, we will be continuing the waitlist and invite system, ensuring that each new community member can bring along a few close friends. As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them," it added.



Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data revealed that the three largest drop-in social audio apps have reached nearly 20 million installs so far this year, led by Clubhouse with approximately 15.3 million globally.



Clubhouse’s worldwide installs quadrupled month-over-month in February, climbing 300% from 2.4 million in January to 9.6 million. While the app’s downloads fell 72% to 2.7 million in March, that was still up 13% from January. The app has now reached approximately 16.4 million installs to date, the majority of which occurred this year.



