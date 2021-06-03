Aarthi Ramamurthy joins Clubhouse as Head Of International

San Francisco-based Aarthi Ramamurthy, former Director of Product - Facebook Communities Products, has joined drop-in audio chat platform Clubhouse as Head Of International.

At Facebook, she led communities products, creator monetisation, digital payments products. Prior to that, she was the founder & CEO at Lumoid (YC Summer '13), built products at Microsoft (Xbox LIVE, Visual Studio) and at Netflix (the Netflix SDK).

"I’m thrilled to be joining @clubhouse as Head of International and focus on building global communities on Clubhouse. FB will always be special and I’m forever grateful to have the opportunity to work on products serving creators and communities. From launching Stars to building Facebook Groups, it has been quite the ride," Ramamurthy posted on her Twitter account.

"Coming from India, I’m excited to bring a different perspective, and work with the small + mighty, exceptional team that @pdavison and @rohanseth have hired at Clubhouse," she added.

As Facebook, she led product efforts at CPG (Communities Product Group) which is responsible for helping people build healthy, sustainable communities on Facebook (on FB Groups, Profiles, and Pages), find ways to engage with each other meaningfully, and express their unique and diverse values.

She has 16 years of professional experience across organisations like Facebook, Lumoid, Battery Ventures, True&Co, Netflix, and Microsoft.