ShareChat creates Clubhouse-like monetised audio platform

Bangalore-based social media networking service ShareChat has announced that it has built a Clubhouse-like application, which would be monetised through virtual gifting features and loyalty programmes.

The audio chatroom feature was launched last year in April and has registered 1.2 billion minutes of streaming monthly. "We quickly realised that creator gratification was an essential part of our product, and moved on to virtual gifting features in chatrooms," the company said in a Medium post.

