ShareChat creates Clubhouse-like monetised audio platform

The company announced that its chatroom feature will be monetised through virtual gifting and loyalty programmes

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 11:58 AM
sharechat

Bangalore-based social media networking service ShareChat has announced that it has built a Clubhouse-like application, which would be monetised through virtual gifting features and loyalty programmes. 

The audio chatroom feature was launched last year in April and has registered 1.2 billion minutes of streaming monthly. "We quickly realised that creator gratification was an essential part of our product, and moved on to virtual gifting features in chatrooms," the company said in a Medium post.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Audio streaming ShareChat Clubhouse Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
news

One month of Google News Showcase: Is a new ad ecosystem shaping up?
3 hours ago

glance roposo - shop101

Glance to acquire SHOP101
17 hours ago

anirudh kalia

3D, Analytics & AI: How Infosys enhanced fan experience at the French Open
1 day ago