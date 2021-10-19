Blink Digital bolsters leadership team with fresh hires

Blink Digital, a full-service digital agency has announced some new hires to strengthen its team further.



Shweta Bhalla (ex-Mindshare) has joined as Media Director, Bhalla holds professional experience of 8 years overall where she did multiple roles from researcher to media planning. At Blink Digital, she will be overseeing Media Planning and Strategy. Previously, she has worked with Mindshare as Director - Strategy and has worked for clients across sectors like Auto, FMCG, Retail categories. Whereas Dazy Verma is named as the Strategy Director. she has previously worked with Mullen Lintas as a Planning Director and her core expertise lies in brand strategy, media planning and branded content. With a decade of experience in working with Auto, E-Commerce, FMCG, Nutrition and Wellness, Lifestyle and Luxury, etc sectors, Verma will look after the strategic planning function as well as the content practice at Blink Digital.

Rikki Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Blink Digital, said, “Shweta and Dazy both come with valuable knowledge and experience having worked across various sectors and some of the best brands. Both of them joining our team will add fresh perspectives in their respective areas. I am confident that they will help us take Blink Digital towards even more cutting edge results. We are pleased to welcome them on-board and look forward to working with them.”

Shweta Bhalla, Media Director at Blink Digital, said, “I’m excited to join Blink Digital. The company already holds a great position in the digital marketing space. I’ll contribute my best to keep that intact. I’m looking forward to driving media solutions while guaranteeing we are at our efficient best.”

"I'm super stoked at the opportunity to work with Blink Digital, a company whose ethos aligns with my passion, creativity and interest. My focus will be to build powerful brand narratives that transform the creative work that we do across digital channels and touchpoints. I am looking forward to this journey toward nurturing our old brand partnerships and in building new ones.“Dazy Verma, Strategy Director at Blink Digital, added.

