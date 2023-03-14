Bharat Arora joins Tyroo as Head of Performance Platforms business for Asia Pacific
Arora has held senior leadership positions with prominent companies, including Taboola, Sizmek by amazon, Cheil, and WPP
Ad tech growth platform Tyroo has announced the appointment of Bharat Arora as Head of Performance Platforms business. Arora will consolidate the existing native and Comet business at Tyroo to onboard new publishers and cater to partner success across the company's operating regions in Asia Pacific.
This move will contribute a significant boost to Tyroo's portfolio of solutions and aid the organization's mission to empower businesses in Asia pacific to scale and be successful, the company said.
With over two decades of experience in the industry, Arora has held senior leadership positions with prominent companies, including Taboola, Sizmek by amazon, Cheil, and WPP. Known for his strategic thinking, innovative approach, and in-depth knowledge of the native and performance advertising landscape, he will focus on expanding the performance businesses to create deeper alliances with partners and agencies to build a sizable Performance platform for brands to bank on.
Akshay Mathur, CRO at Tyroo, welcoming Arora, said, “We are excited to welcome Bharat on our growth journey. As a platform focused on helping brands scale and succeed, building our Performance Platform is key to our expansion story. We believe that multi-platform fragmentation is the best way forward for brands looking to expand and grow. Bharat will be responsible for building a unifying platform for Tyroo that can effectively channel demand by being the largest conglomerate of digital performance suits in Asia.”
Bharat added on his vision for the role, “The digital industry evolution in the last few years, especially through covid and the economic downturn, has really moved the needle on how brands look at advertising platforms, media plans and ROI. Advertisers' now demand incremental audiences, larger target markets with new forms of media tools and an expectation to get ROI on every dollar spent. We intend to get that result for the advertisers. That's where my vision is and I am excited to drive the growth for our partners.”
Tyroo believes APAC excluding China should contribute 10% of Ad funded revenue for Global Digital Media businesses. The organization's mission is to deliver monetization capabilities across 50+ countries in Asia pacific with scale, using the power of the local ecosystems and continuous strengthening of Technology and talent capabilities across markets. Bharat Arora's appointment as the head of Tyroo's Performance Platform businesses in the APAC region points to exciting development for the brand's existing and prospective partners across Asia pacific.
Adman Kumar Suryavanshii joins Jio Creative Labs
Suryavanshii joins as the Head of Creative
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:23 PM | 1 min read
Kaustubh Nath elevated to Customer Marketing Manager at Unilever
Nath has been associated with the company for over 18 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 11:09 AM | 1 min read
Kaustubh Nath has been elevated to Customer Marketing Manager at Unilever. In his new role, Nath will work with the PBBU Team. He took to LinkedIn and made the announcement. “Happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Customer Marketing Manager at Unilever. Looking forward to learn, grow and achieve together in this role with the PBBU Team,” his post read. Nath has been associated with Unilever for over 18 years.
Prior to his present role, Nath was the Sr. Key Account Executive-MT (Reliance Retail, SAMT) where he was responsible for building business by identifying and selling prospects and maintaining relationships with clients. His key responsibilities included enhancing team accomplishments and competence by planning delivery strategies; supporting team members and mentoring team members.
Previously, Nath was with Standard Chartered Bank as Customer Relationship Executive. Nath has done his PGDMM from NMIMS-Mumbai and has strong analytical skills with excellent team & time management.
Luminous Power Technologies CMO Ruchika Gupta moves on
Gupta was with the company for nearly 7 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Luminous Power Technologies' Chief Marketing Officer Ruchika Gupta has stepped down after a 7-year stint.
Gupta shared the development via a LinkedIn post.
She was earlier with Kantar and Microsoft.
Gupta had a 7-year stint at Nokia India too. She was also with Nestle India.
In her post, Gupta says she will share more on her new role soon.
Wunderman Thompson S Asia elevates Raji Ramaswamy & Joy Chauhan
While Ramaswamy is now Chief Growth Officer, Chauhan has been named Chief Client Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 10:15 AM | 2 min read
Wunderman Thompson South Asia has elevated Raji Ramaswamy to Chief Growth Officer and Joy Chauhan to Chief Client Officer. They will be maintaining their current responsibilities.
With over 25 years in marketing and brand management, Raji currently serves as CEO of Wunderman Thompson India’s group company Contract India.
Joy heads the Delhi office, which has historically been the largest office in the region and is responsible for the growth of the agency’s brands, people and its business. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has helped build numerous global and Indian brands and businesses, across geographies.
Commenting on the new appointments, Shams Jasani, CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Asia, commented, “Raji and Joy’s appointments come at a time when we can drive positive impact for our clients and their businesses, delivering transformational work that builds on Wunderman Thompson South Asia’s capabilities in creative, data, tech, and commerce. Both are leaders with a proven track record of providing positive business solutions for clients and teams and demonstrating their ability to develop teams and business operations that fuel growth. With India as one of our fastest-growing markets, and being uniquely poised to provide integrated solutions to our clients, we are on an ambitious growth trajectory with Raji and Joy as enablers to chart the best course for the next growth phase.”
Raji and Joy will assume their new roles commencing March. Both will continue to report to Shams Jasani.
Ammar Millwala joins Aditya Birla Capital as Head - Integrated Media
He was earlier Partner at Mindshare
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 10:15 AM | 1 min read
Mindshare’s Ammar Millwala has joined Aditya Birla Capital as Head - Integrated Media. Sources have confirmed the development to exchange4media.
He joined Mindshare as Partner in April 2022.
At Mindshare, Millwala was leading traditional and digital investments for Disney Star.
Prior to that, he was with IdeateLabs as Vice President, Media.
In his new role, Millwala will lead traditional and digital media for Aditya Birla Capital Limited. His focus will be on driving efficiencies and effectiveness of media investments of Aditya Birla Capital and its subsidiaries.
Chandrahas Shetty joins MediaMath as Director - Partnerships
Shetty previously worked as Sales Head at Oracle Advertising
By Nilanjana Basu | Mar 13, 2023 9:37 AM | 1 min read
Chandrahas Shetty has joined MediaMath as Director - Partnerships after a recent stint as Sales Head at Oracle Advertising.
Shetty confirmed this news with exchange4media, saying that his new role entails managing strategic partnerships that are integrated with the company's DSP platform. He aims to leverage existing long-term partnerships and enhance the company’s relationships with data and adtech partners to drive increased value for its buying platform and clients.
Shetty has previously worked in leadership roles at Disney+Hotstar and Times Internet. He has been a part of the industry for over 12 years.
India TV’s marketing head Nikhil Mathur quits
Mathur has been with the network since January 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 8:11 AM | 1 min read
Nikhil Mathur, Head of Marketing, India TV, has stepped down, as per media reports.
He joined India TV in January 2021 after a 3-year stint at TV9.
He has also worked with other media houses like Zee News and PTC Punjab Network.
Mathur has 15 years of experience in the marketing, brand and events domain.
