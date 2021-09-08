Geetu Ahuja Sharma joins Tyroo as Head of Global Business Operations

Tyroo, announced the appointment of Geetu Ahuja Sharma as the Head of the Global Business Operations Team. Tyroo recently announced its plans to grow operations across APAC and add new partnerships. In her role at Tyroo, Geetu will be responsible for bolstering the partner business by focusing on advertiser growth and scaling GTM Platforms.





Geetu is a seasoned digital marketing professional with over 17 years of experience across prominent digital brands and advertising agencies. From pioneering Google search at Naukri to leading the marketing function at Fashion & You, and then heading Performance marketing at SVG Media (Dentsu International), Geetu’s body of work has seen depth and is spread across the domain. She also dabbled in entrepreneurship and has kept her “startup” spirit alive through all these years.

Welcoming her to the team Akshay Mathur, Chief Revenue Officer said, "Geetu is coming back to Tyroo after having worked as a mentor for several prominent brands in the last few years. We see her addition to the team as a crucial step, keeping in mind the scale of our partnerships and revenue operations across 10+ Markets. At Tyroo, we have always believed in helping brands build a digital strategy for success at scale, to impact businesses in the long run."





Geetu Ahuja, said for her new role said, “Lot of interesting things are happening within the Digital Marketing realm and Tyroo is at the forefront of this action. I am excited to be part of this action and looking forward to co-create some exciting stories with the help of Tyroo’s leadership. I have always enjoyed performance-based marketing and business ops and at this juncture, I feel there is tremendous potential to grow exponentially.”





Tyroo, a well-known MarTech organization, has opened 3 new offices in the APAC region in the last six months. Tyroo has quickly grown to become the largest Ad monetization partner across the APAC region. It currently services large Adtech partners for India and Southeast Asia with a client reach of over 10000+ prominent advertisers across the region.

