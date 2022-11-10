Bharat Arora quits as Taboola’s Country Manager-India

Arora will be taking a “little break” before he moves on to his next professional assignment

Bharat Arora, the Country Manager-India at Taboola, has decided to move on.

Making the announcement on his LinkedIn profile, Arora wrote, “After a remarkable journey of around TWO DECADES, I see myself as a satisfied professional. With gratitude in my heart to each & everyone who has made this journey memorable. When I look back, it seems like an incredible journey. While the journey has a combination of excellent, good and bad days, making you a better individual. What I take away is the everlasting relationship I made during this tenure.”

Arora will be taking a “little break” before he moves on to his next professional assignment.

“While there is a lot to comprehend & accomplish, before my new professional beginning, I am giving myself a little break (well deserved, I believe). I intend to take on a spiritual journey to rekindle myself. It is to rethink, replenish, rejuvenate and rediscover the inner self.”



“I will come back after a short sabbatical and look for what's new coming my way. Like always, I will also look forward to your support. I wish you all health and happiness always.”

Arora joined Taboola in September 2019. Before joining Taboola, he was with Amazon. He has also worked with Sizmek, BJP, and Cheil.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)