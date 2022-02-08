Amazon ropes in Vivek Srivastava as Head of Partnerships for Prime Video Channels, India

Prior to this, Srivastava was President-Strategy & Operations at Times Network

Former Times Network President - Strategy & Operations, Digital & Broadcast Vivek Srivastava has joined Prime Video Channels, India as Head of Partnerships. Amazon had launched Prime Video Channels in India on 24th September 2021.

Srivastava had quit the broadcast network after a seven-year stint. In this role, he was leading the digital operations of the network besides overseeing product strategy, audience development, and operations planning for both digital and broadcast businesses.



exchange4media reached out to Amazon for comments but did not receive any till the filing of this story.

Prior to Times Network, Vivek was part of Viacom 18 Media as Head - Commercial and Digital of Colors. His responsibility included handling channel strategy for Colors as a part of their launch team besides managing international business and distribution.



Prime Video Channels, which acts as a marketplace for video entertainment content, provides Prime members a seamless experience and access to a distinctive slate of content from a diverse set of popular video streaming services. Acting as an intermediary, Prime Video Channels allows Prime members the option for add-on subscriptions of popular OTT services and stream their content on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India.



At launch, Prime Video Channels had partnerships with eight video-streaming services including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV – each accessible with respective add-on subscriptions.

