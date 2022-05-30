Achint Setia moves on from Myntra

Achint Setia, vice president and head of marketing at Myntra has decided to move on. The development has been confirmed to e4m by a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, some media reports have quoted an quoting an internal company note informing employees about Setia's exit. “After nearly four years of a notable association with Myntra, Achint (Setia) has decided to unlock the next chapter in his illustrious career journey spanning over 17 years and pursue opportunities outside the organisation,” the note read.

“Achint Setia, has been an enabler of many such initiatives, including, the scaling of Myntra Insider and the launch of Myntra’s social commerce charter. During his tenure, he built a strong team of able marketers who are well placed to drive Myntra’s vision forward and has nurtured them to deliver award-winning campaigns. We would like to thank him for his valuable contributions and wish him success in all his future endeavours. The HR team will keep you posted on the person taking on the role in due course,” the note reportedly read.

