Accenture’s Nnenna Ilomechina joins dentsu International as Global Chief Operating Officer

Nnenna Ilomechina has reportedly joined dentsu International as the Global Chief Operating Officer.

In her new role at dentsu, Ilomechina will oversee business transformation and the delivery of profitable growth.

She has joined dentsu international from Accenture Strategy, where she was Managing Director, UK & Ireland CMT Strategy Lead. She was associated with Accenture for over 5 years.

Ilomechina has more than 20 years of experience of leadership in digital transformation. She will report directly to global chief executive Wendy Clark, as per the media reports.

