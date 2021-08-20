Times OOH bags 7-yr ad contract for Kolkata airport

Advertising at the airport will be spread over 14,700 sq. ft. and feature media such as Digital Screen Networks, Lightboxes, Wall Wraps, and Large Format Outdoor Billboards

Times Innovative Media Limited (Times OOH), a part of Times of India Group, has been awarded 7 years of exclusive advertising contract for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport located in Kolkata, West Bengal. With this TIML extends its media footprint into the East region of India.

“Kolkata International Airport, as it is also known, is the largest hub for air traffic in East India. The airport handled 22 million passengers in FY 2019 - 2020, making it the fifth-busiest airport in India. It is a key centre for flights to Northeast India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha. The airport was awarded as the best airport by hygiene measures in Asia-Pacific in 2020 by Airports Council International,” the company said in a statement.

The advertising at Kolkata airport will be spread over 14,700 sq. ft. and feature media such as Digital Screen Networks, Lightboxes, Wall Wraps, and Large Format Outdoor Billboards. The media plan is designed to be unobstructed to the passenger movement and allows for advertising exposure at strategic touchpoints through the airport premises.

“The City of Joy has given us another reason to rejoice!”, says Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer - Times OOH, he continues, “We are delighted and proud to be awarded the prestigious contract for advertising at Kolkata International Airport. With this contract and our operations at Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Coimbatore, and Trichy airports, I believe that we have built a comprehensive presence in every zone of India and can offer an ever wider reach to our clients. I would like to thank AAI for having faith in us once again and look forward to working closely with them to develop the airport into a hotspot for advertising in the region.”

Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)