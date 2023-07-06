Tata Motor uses luggage conveyor belt at Mumbai’s T1 Airport to showcase Altroz iCNG

Tata Motors has executed an outdoor campaign for its Altroz iCNG launch.

Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, that conceptualized and executed the outdoor campaign for Altroz iCNG, has highlighted the boot space. To showcase Altroz iCNG's capacity, the agency devised an innovative strategy - placing the car on the luggage conveyor belt at the airport.

“Drawing inspiration from the car's primary USP, the agency visually represented the maximum amount of luggage that can be carried in the generous boot space of the Altroz iCNG. With its back door open, the belt transported bags directly into the boot area of the Altroz iCNG. As a captivating visual spectacle, this demonstrated the car's immense storage capacity in a hyper-realistic manner. As part of the execution, Platinum Outdoor acquired an actual Tata Altroz iCNG from the Tata Motors factory and divided it meticulously in half to fit perfectly on the conveyor belt at Mumbai's T1 airport. To enhance the impact of the display, they also strategically placed branding elements on the surrounding walls,” read a press release.

Vinay Pant, Chief Marketing Officer – Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “The Altroz iCNG has disrupted the CNG market with its Twin-cylinder innovation. The boot space for CNG cars is a big bonus and will further expand the market with new customers looking at buying CNG cars. We wanted to do something creative to take this message to the masses. We are delighted to partner with Madison, who have understood the concept brilliantly and have converted it into an innovative concept. The Altroz iCNG is first brand in India to leverage this unprecedented opportunity, captivating the attention of travellers and setting new benchmarks in showcasing automotive excellence. We seamlessly showcased the Altroz iCNG's exceptional boot space, leaving an indelible impression on the minds of the audience. With this first-ever marketing activation at Mumbai airport, we have gathered a good response. We hope to continue doing some creative marketing in line with our strategy”.

Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor and MRP said, “Creating stellar, impactful work for our clients has always been our passion. It is extremely satisfying for us to see our ideas, plans, and execution come to fruition with Altroz's ambitious and innovative campaign”.

