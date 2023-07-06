Tata Motor uses luggage conveyor belt at Mumbai’s T1 Airport to showcase Altroz iCNG
The outdoor campaign is executed by Platinum Outdoor
Tata Motors has executed an outdoor campaign for its Altroz iCNG launch.
Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, that conceptualized and executed the outdoor campaign for Altroz iCNG, has highlighted the boot space. To showcase Altroz iCNG's capacity, the agency devised an innovative strategy - placing the car on the luggage conveyor belt at the airport.
“Drawing inspiration from the car's primary USP, the agency visually represented the maximum amount of luggage that can be carried in the generous boot space of the Altroz iCNG. With its back door open, the belt transported bags directly into the boot area of the Altroz iCNG. As a captivating visual spectacle, this demonstrated the car's immense storage capacity in a hyper-realistic manner. As part of the execution, Platinum Outdoor acquired an actual Tata Altroz iCNG from the Tata Motors factory and divided it meticulously in half to fit perfectly on the conveyor belt at Mumbai's T1 airport. To enhance the impact of the display, they also strategically placed branding elements on the surrounding walls,” read a press release.
Vinay Pant, Chief Marketing Officer – Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “The Altroz iCNG has disrupted the CNG market with its Twin-cylinder innovation. The boot space for CNG cars is a big bonus and will further expand the market with new customers looking at buying CNG cars. We wanted to do something creative to take this message to the masses. We are delighted to partner with Madison, who have understood the concept brilliantly and have converted it into an innovative concept. The Altroz iCNG is first brand in India to leverage this unprecedented opportunity, captivating the attention of travellers and setting new benchmarks in showcasing automotive excellence. We seamlessly showcased the Altroz iCNG's exceptional boot space, leaving an indelible impression on the minds of the audience. With this first-ever marketing activation at Mumbai airport, we have gathered a good response. We hope to continue doing some creative marketing in line with our strategy”.
Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor and MRP said, “Creating stellar, impactful work for our clients has always been our passion. It is extremely satisfying for us to see our ideas, plans, and execution come to fruition with Altroz's ambitious and innovative campaign”.
ideacafe.agency joins hands with ethinos to offer phygital solutions
The collaboration will provide data and intelligence along with creativity to elevate a brand’s visibility and effectiveness in the OOH domain
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 10:43 AM | 2 min read
Ideacafe and Ethinos have come together to form a strategic partnership to deliver the best phygital solutions for brands by bringing together data and intelligence along with creativity to elevate a brand’s visibility and effectiveness in the OOH domain.
Ethinos Digital Marketing focuses on solving new-age business problems by deploying digital solutions that fit a brand’s business and ideacafe is an agency which is redefining the “brewing” of IDEAS that are media agnostic.
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder of ideacafe, said, “We believe that the consumer today is dictating the terms of engagement and the lines between physical and digital have blurred to a significant extent because of which brands now need a better integrated solution to connect effectively and hence our partnership with Ethinos sharpens our OOH offering and makes it even more efficient than it already is”.
Brijesh Munyal, Managing Director Ethinos said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Ideacafe. This strategic collaboration will allow us to offer our clients a more comprehensive marketing solution that combines the reach and impact of OOH with the precision and targeting of digital. Together, we can help our clients reach their target audiences at every touchpoint, from online to offline."
Fabian Trevor Cowan, Chief Growth Officer, ideacafe said, “The next phase in the evolution of OOH will be driven by the true convergence of data and creativity riding on the wheels of technology. The rapid rise in DOOH will rightly raise the expectations of a client base that has begun to believe in the power of Out of home. This collaboration will provide us and our clients with deeper insights on audiences that can now be applied to the OOH environment.”
Maruti Suzuki hires 3 agencies for OOH advertising
The brand is likely to spend Rs 100 crore on OOH ads this financial year
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Maruti Suzuki has appointed three agencies - Tribes Communications, MOMS Outdoor Media and Laqshya Media - to manage its out-of-home (OOH) advertising account.
The brand is likely to spend Rs 100 crore on OOH advertising this financial year.
The news was confirmed to exchange4media by Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.
Commenting on the account win, Laqshya Media said, "We have been retained again amongst the incumbent agencies for another tenure. Laqshya has been onboard with Maruti since 2009, except 2 years in between."
Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki appointed Mindshare India as its new media agency. The mandate will cover traditional, outdoor and digital media.
Myntra & Talented bring back Adarsh Balak
The agency has worked on a billboard campaign for Myntra’s End Of Reason Sale
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 1:05 PM | 3 min read
Adarsh Balak entered meme subculture over half a decade ago when Priyesh Trivedi resurrected the protagonist and the 80’s poster aesthetic to showcase the bitter-sweet comedies of the modern dystopian world. It took social media by storm with its varied shades of dark humour and vivid illustrations.
For the millennials, Adarsh Balak has been the poster child of subversion, quiet rebellion and self-expression. Precisely why it became one of the most culture-impacting pieces of art for modern-day India.
Fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, and like art, it is a tool to inform dissent. So to promote the biggest offers of Myntra’s biggest sale of the season–End Of Reason Sale, Talented agency collaborated with Priyesh to create a billboard campaign incorporating the best of both worlds–Adarsh Balak and Fashion. The billboards stand tall across the streets of Mumbai until the 10th of June.
“Symbolism is at the centrestage of art and fashion. The rebellious undercurrent of the Adarsh Balak icon lends itself naturally to the bold world of fashion. So, instead of getting a celebrity to be the face, we picked Adarsh. He is someone modern-day millennials relate to, and be reminded of the unhindered spirit of their youth,” says Pooja Manek, Creative and Founding Member, Talented agency.
She adds, “The brainstorming on this was wild. Funnily, Priyesh is nothing like Adarsh Balak, which was unexpected. An introverted, talented artist, he let us spill all our visual concepts on the table, and patiently fine-tuned them to ensure they stayed true to the Adarsh Balak universe– Fashion campaign but Banksy style. The first sample illustration he made was for the Adidas sneakers billboard, which got approved by Myntra in the first-go, also strengthening everyone’s conviction to this approach. It was a golden triangle–dark humour, rebellion, fashion.”
Touching upon the initiatives, Abhishek Gour, Director-Digital Marketing, said,
"The campaign has been designed to communicate the disruptive EORS propositions with a unique approach, to break the clutter amidst all the noise online and solidify Myntra’s position as the go-to fashion platform in the country. Our collaboration with India’s ideal good boy 'Adarsh Balak' by giving him a whole new personality is a testament to our commitment to always keeping EORS-based communication fresh and interesting with a dash of humour as we build deeper resonance with our customers."
“What is really interesting about this project was trying to find the right balance between doing justice to the brand comms and also keeping the aesthetics of Adarsh Balak as a pop culture sensation in check. As advertising creatives we’re wired to always think brand-first and somewhere to mesh the two without disregarding either world was a fun exercise,” adds Aabhas Sreshtha, Creative and Founding Member, Talented.
Ashish Bhasin to mentor growth and transformation at Connect Network Inc
Bhasin will also acquire a significant minority stake in the agency over a defined period of time
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 1, 2023 8:32 AM | 3 min read
Integrated marketing communications services company Connect Network Inc, specializing in OOH, Experiential and Digital Marketing services, has appointed The Bhasin Consulting Group to help fulfil their ambition of becoming the first India Out Global Marketing Communication Services Network.
Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group will personally mentor Connect Network Inc, with the key objective of bringing the company to global standards, by introducing best practices. Bhasin, with 35 years of global industry experience, will work with the Connect Network Board to help them drive exponential and sustainable growth, both organically and through M&A.
Commenting upon the new association, Ashish Bhasin, Founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group, said “Haresh Nayak and his team have done a great job with the very successful launch of the Connect Network and in a short time have won several clients. However, our collective ambition is larger, to first make Connect Network Inc a leading Integrated Marketing Communications Services Agency in India and thereafter grow it in APAC and Middle East, before taking it global. There is also a tremendous market and a crying need for professionalizing marketing communications services in India. Connect have started with OOH and Experiential as the low hanging fruit. I will mentor the team to make it the market thought leader in the organized sector, over the forthcoming 3-4 years. We will introduce world class technologies and bring professionalism and accountability in an otherwise disorganized industry segment. Simultaneously we will rapidly build world class creative, digital media and e commerce capabilities, so that the clients can get all the services under One Connect, with no silos. The Bhasin Consulting Group was formed with the intent of grooming world class entrepreneurs in advertising and media and help them grow profitably and exponentially. Connect Network Inc fits that bill perfectly, so I am happy to mentor them.”
With this appointment Ashish Bhasin will join the Connect Network Inc as Mentor and Advisor and in keeping with his belief of ‘skin in the game’, will also acquire a significant minority stake over a defined period of time.
Haresh Nayak, Founder and CEO Connect Network Inc said “I am absolutely thrilled that Ashish Bhasin has agreed to mentor Connect Network Inc. I have worked with him for several years and know that his tremendous experience, wealth of information, reputation and knowledge will bring a huge value in guiding Connect Network Inc to a leadership position. There is all round excitement in the company as we welcome him and in true Ashish style, even before stepping in as mentor he is already setting up scarily ambitious goals and plans for us. We want to create not just an India leading but the first India Out, integrated global marketing services group. Like Ashish says, we are only constrained by our own ambitions. Next 10 years belong to India and Connect Network Inc now feels empowered to make the most of this opportunity.”
Connect Network clocks Rs 100 crore business
We are immensely grateful to our amazing team, loyal clients, and valued customers who made this possible, says CEO Haresh Nayak
By exchange4media Staff | May 31, 2023 3:18 PM | 1 min read
Connect Network has achieved a major milestone, clocking business worth Rs 100 crore. The news was shared by Founder & Chief Executive Officer Haresh Nayak in a LinkedIn post.
“We are thrilled to announce crossing the remarkable 100 crore milestone in our business journey! We are immensely grateful to our amazing team, loyal clients, and valued customers who made this possible. Their unwavering support and trust have been the cornerstone of our success. We started with a vision, and today we celebrate the realization of that dream.”
“This milestone inspires us to reach even greater heights and set new benchmarks. We are excited for the future as we continue to innovate, grow, and make a positive impact. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey!,” he added.
First Economy creates innovative hoarding for Godrej Five Gardens
The OOH creative emphasizes how the Godrej Properties’ project addresses the parking space shortage issue in Matunga
By exchange4media Staff | May 30, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read
First Economy has come up with an OOH communication for Godrej Properties’ premium project Godrej Five Gardens, Matunga.
The creative aims to emphasize one of the project's key USPs - the provision of three parking spaces per apartment, a crucial solution to Matunga's persistent parking space shortage.
Jigar Zatakia, CEO of First Economy says, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with one of the most reputed real estate conglomerates in the country. The team at Godrej Properties have been very encouraging and gave us the creative freedom to experiment and come up with innovative solutions to enhance visibility, impact and recall.”
In an era saturated with advertisements, it has become increasingly crucial for companies to break through the clutter and captivate their audience's attention. First Economy’s creative team recognized the importance of creating an innovative hoarding that stood out in the crowd.
This insight gave birth to a live-action, an immersive hoarding where a car moves into an empty space along with 2 others, showcasing the ample parking space available at Godrej Five Gardens. This single hoarding has created the much-required hype, impact, visibility and recall for the Matunga property.
This innovative hoarding showcases Godrej Properties' commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Matunga residents, while also positioning the brand as an innovative, caring and reliable partner in the real estate sector.
Connect OOH executes campaign for Vadilal Ice Creams
The entire campaign covered more than 400+ sites across top 10 cities of the country
By exchange4media Staff | May 23, 2023 5:56 PM | 2 min read
Connect OOH along with Publicity Parlour has associated with Vadilal Ice Creams for an OOH campaign.
The decision to appoint them as outdoor partners was based on a deep understanding of the evolving outdoor industry, their ability to provide data-driven planning and the disruptive creative ideas in the ooh space, the company said.
"As we planned our latest marketing campaign, we recognized the importance of leveraging outdoor media to create a strong, cohesive message that would resonate with our target audience," said Aakanksha Gandhi, President- Branding of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. "Vadilal Ice Creams' new approach to hoarding advertising breaks away from the ordinary by focusing on interesting models rather than the typical consumption shots. Our vibrant and fun creatives use bright, summery colors and feature models of all ages to appeal to everyone. In doing so, we not only showcase the variety of our products, but also highlight the universality of our brand. We have also ensured that our models were having fun on the set to capture their true joy and reflect it in our creatives. We believe this approach truly embodies the spirit of Vadilal Ice Creams - beloved by all."
Speaking on the association, Anjum Tanwar, Sr. Vice President and National Head - Connect OOH said, “We are elated to work with one of the most dynamic ice cream brands where we addressed the challenge of amplifying creativity and uniqueness, which is impactful and creates a new benchmark for the brand. Disruptive OOH innovation in the cities was talk of the towns and we saw the multicity campaign standing tall in front of us and are extremely delighted with the outcome. The partnership is expected to drive greater brand visibility and customer engagement for the brand”
Bhumika Shajwani, Managing Partner at Connect OOH said, “It was our priority to reach out to the right audience in the right place at the right time. We, along with our client Vadilal, went hyperlocal and we were able to match the desired results. The entire campaign was spread across multiple cities, and formats, covering more than 400+ sites, covering top 10 cites of the country.”
