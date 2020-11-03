Rachana Lokhande elected to the Board of Advisors of IOAA

Mukesh Gupta (Graphiads-Delhi), Sunil Maheshwari (Maheshwari Advertising-Bhopal) and Manmohan Maan (Popular Advertiser – Bengaluru) are the other members nominated to the Board of Advisors

Rachana Lokhande, former Co-CEO of Kinetic Worldwide, is now an honorary member of the Board of Advisors (BOA) of the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA).

The Board of Advisors of IOAA is an advisory body of individuals, nominated by the Board of Directors of IOAA at their Annual General Meeting and who are invited to attend all meetings of the IOAA Board and other important forums, to participate in the deliberations.

"Her rich experience with a large Agency business house should go a long a way in bringing in a client’s perspective to the IOAA Board’s discussion, besides suggestions in improving the OOH industry standards," read IOAA's official statement on the development.

Her appointment to the BOA was approved at the Annual General Meeting of IOAA held on the 28th September 2020. Mukesh Gupta (Graphiads-Delhi), Sunil Maheshwari (Maheshwari Advertising-Bhopal) and Manmohan Maan (Popular Advertiser – Bengaluru) are the other members nominated to the Board of Advisors for the current year.