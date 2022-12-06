Priyanka and Suresh Raina’s ‘maate’ rolls out its first OOH campaign

Laqshya Media Group, the AOR agency of ‘maate’, executed its debut out-of-home brand campaign. Co-owned by Priyanka Raina and cricketer Suresh Raina, maate is a natural, vegan, and sustainable premium baby wellness brand.

The campaign is spread across high footfall catchment areas of North India at key areal routes and main traffic junctions via static billboards and strategically placed high-frequency digital screens in the premium shopping malls at key touch points as per the brand’s target audience.

“The first OOH campaign of maate aims to strengthen the brand’s positioning as the front-runner in the premium baby care segment with a simple yet powerful message, ‘baby wellness by the luxury of nature’ featuring the promoter power couple Priyanka and Suresh Raina themselves. The creative emphasis on mother nature’s luxurious offerings for babies,” read a press release.



“Launching our first-ever OOH brand campaign was an absolute delight. It is designed to reach new modern parents looking for natural and effective solutions to their baby’s wellness needs. We want to be where parents are, i.e., on the go. So OOH felt like a really good place to start. It is a positive start to many more and bigger things to come.” said Priyanka Raina, Co-founder of maate.

Priyanka added, “Maate celebrates the bond between a mother and her children and how she nurtures them naturally with love and care. The objective is to drive product visibility and communicate brand messaging to the customers. It will help the brand reach a new audience and strengthen its market presence. We strive to make ‘maate’ the premium and safe choice for mothers and babies worldwide.”

Atul Shrivastava, Group CEO, and ED of Laqshya Media Group, said, “We’re delighted to work with maate on their inaugural OOH campaign, which utilizes a very simple message to cut through the sea of noise that is baby advertising. This move marks a shift for the brand, which has relied heavily on word of mouth and digital marketing earlier. This campaign is a great fit for a brand that continues to be at the forefront of baby wellness. A top-of-the-funnel brand awareness campaign can yield bottom-of-the-funnel results with OOH. Besides creating those OOH advertisements that move, we also provide conversion analytics with our inhouse tool 'SHARP' (Strategic Hyperlocal AI-powered Reach Planner).”

