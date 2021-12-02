How brands are using location-based media for DOOH in post-lockdown world

After being severely hit by the pandemic, OOH media was grounded for months and had to endure a dry spell. As markets began opening up, the mobility rates also began rising in certain metropolitan areas. In the post lockdown world, footfall and mobility data have become an integral part of DOOH campaign planning and Digital Place-Based Media also provides brands the relevant data.

The adoption of programmatic has been accepted with open arms as DOOH's future in the post lockdown world. DOOH caters to a large set of consumers based on their location, gender, shopping preferences and so on with the help of mobile integration. With a measurement system in place, brands have been showcasing their DOOH campaign in a strategic format.

e4m spoke to DOOH experts to understand how a location-based media solution can help brands achieve their campaign targets post-lockdown, and key learnings and solutions they can provide in helping brands create an effective ROI within this particular technical area.

DOOH reflecting positively post unlock:

Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, shared his views on how brands are leveraging digital place-based media in a post-lockdown world along with how a location-based media solution helps brands achieve their campaign targets. He said, “DOOH is growing in numbers and across touchpoints. Brands have been focussing on this media around residential pockets and marketplaces during the lockdown. We are seeing interest in additional areas of interest as well like airports, pubs/bars, etc. post unlock. Along with that, the use of DOOH on traditional OOH media has also increased with new media available on roadside as well.”

“Location-based advertising has definitely gained momentum. In fact, at Madison, we have launched Madison Hyperlocal, which specializes in providing a mix of traditional and unconventional media at high mobility locations. This helps the brands reach out to the audience at places they are present frequently", he added.

Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma, shared his perspective on how brand marketers leverage contextual ad serving offered by DOOH screens through programmatic ad tech. He added, “Digital place-based media attracts footfalls from those audiences who are out with a purpose. Knowing people are out with a purpose gives brands the opportunity to dynamically serve ads with relevant context, making the ads impactful. Take for instance; a Credit card brand can showcase ads at malls highlighting shopping discounts to be availed or likewise, an online pharmacy brand can run ads at clinics and hospitals. These can be enhanced further by enabling geo-targeted ads as well.”

“Digital-based media is very selective in each city. Brands are using only the ones which are placed on the roadside, and not in an ambient environment. Moreover, movement is limited by the consumer post-lock-down, thus, location-based media solution is the need of the hour, and suitable for today’s environment,” added Rajneesh Bahl, CEO, BRIGHT Outdoor Media.

Gautam Bhirani, Managing Director, EyeTalk Media Ventures addressed the key currencies of DOOH and the growth in advertising that influences crucial media investment decisions. “Speed, Flexibility, Adaptability and Accountability are the key currencies of DOOH are growing advertiser interest and influencing media investment decisions in a post lockdown world. Our media occupancy levels have been at an average 90% last financial quarter and have added over 35 new brands to our client portfolio since unlock.

Amid economic crisis as marketers look for value and higher ROI, DOOH - 'The One to Many' Digital Medium is giving "More for that Little Less". With the surge in a number of connected displays and new formats, digital place-based media today is becoming part of a larger media mix and is transforming how campaigns are purchased and seen.”

“Today what is motivating is that media agencies are consolidating and building specialized centralised DOOH teams and brands are embracing the change and focussing on DOOH content strategy. Some of our recent campaigns had HTML integration where real-time data feeds were displayed, videos were being streamed live via ad servers and thoughtful eye-catching animations were used to make the campaigns unmissable.”

Solutions provided by DOOH

Jayesh Yagnil shed a light on the solutions that Digital Location-based media has provided to brands. “Flexibility in selecting specific areas is vital along with usage of multiple creative communications, the ability of storytelling with sequential creative usage, and the ease of operation and proof of performance are some of the upsides of DOOH. Today we can club DOOH with Traditional OOH in order to create a more effective reach and visibility for the brand. DOOH companies can provide an application-led solution or proper execution and monitoring of the campaigns. Outputs can be seen at multiple cuts by screens, by cities, by campaigns etc.”

“The ability to geo-fence the area and enabling hyperlocal ads to encourage store footfalls or influence purchase, are some of the modern-day solutions brands can implement. Along with that, using dynamic ads, sequential ads and real-time data triggered ads also enhance the overall output with location-based advertising,” added Gulab Patil.

Sharing a similar perspective, Rajneesh Bahl said, “Geo-fencing works well, for real estate category. Other solutions that DOOH companies have in their kitty for location-based advertising also include log-based and proof of performance which ensure that the spots are delivered as per commitments. Dynamic creative content can also be showcased in OOH.”

Gautam Bhirani shared his views from a technological perspective. He said, “Being a technology-first organization, we have always adapted to change and introduced new tools such as features that provide higher efficiency and ROI. Since unlock, we have seen brands adapting to DOOH 2.0 and purchasing ads by using our platform, which helps them not only to buy better but deliver better as well. As the space evolves, brands are leveraging new tools and moving from basic slot-based media purchase to Higher SOV, Day Parting and Content Optimization with Day-Time based triggers.”

“All our 3 networks (Street DOOH, TagTalk and Biztalk) are available programmatically as well which helps brands purchase our digital place-based media networks the same way they buy other digital formats like mobile and make it part of their Omnichannel digital strategy.”

Parameters for measuring DOOH

“We can measure impressions, reach and frequency across OOH campaigns. pDOOH takes the concept to the next level where we can look at campaign deliveries by further splitting it up with ease,” said Yagnik.

According to Gulab Patil, “pDOOH, by default offers extensive reporting post-campaign. One can get basic details like age, gender to advanced parameters like device type, persona and more. Furthermore, pDOOH ad effectiveness can be measured by using a brand lift study in order to know the impact that the ad has had on the DOOH exposed audience. All these learnings can help brands arrive at the actual impact of the ad dollars spent on various brand metrics.”

Rajneesh Bahl stated the parameters used in order to measure DOOH effectively. “Pre and post-campaign evaluation can prove the effectiveness. Along with these parameters, brand awareness, noticeability, size of the media (as size plays a very important role in attracting consumers), Location of the media (placement of the media) and lastly, Quality of LED also play a significant role in measuring the effectiveness DOOH.

Gautam Bhirani focused on the use of an optimizer as a crucial parameter in order to measure DOOH. He added, “Majority clients use our optimizer to track and measure both macro and micro ad impressions. Our ambient networks also provide daily footfalls which are displayed on our web dashboard, it helps brands analyse their spends and campaign performances such as; Impressions Delivered and Reach. There have been campaigns with social media integration which have helped brands amplify their social media assets by over 300% as well.”

