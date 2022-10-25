OMD India and Osmo create 3D OOH campaign for Renault Kiger

OMD India and Renault India have teamed up with Osmo to bring a stunning and immersive nationwide 3D anamorphic OOH campaign to life, showcasing the Renault Kiger in all its glory. This brand-first initiative for Renault is an ambitious outdoor campaign; set to dazzle Indian consumers during the festive season.

The campaign immerses viewers in the world of the Kiger, shining a light on the SUV’s elegant design, ergonomic interiors and advanced technology, the 3D OOH installations have been set up in bustling locales around India with the hopes of leaving an imprint on the minds of consumers and auto enthusiasts.

OMD India conceptualized the campaign from start to finish to build excitement on an instinctive level and appeal to the modern sensibilities of consumers. Making audience engagement a critical part of the experience, it not only focuses on drawing people in with eye-catching visuals but also encourages them to interact with the 3D installation to book a test drive.

Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, shared her thoughts on the campaign, saying, “At OMD, innovation drives every aspect of our work and a campaign like this allows us to make creative leaps and come up with fresh ways to increase engagement for a brand. We’re in the business of creating experiences that aim for one crucial thing - capturing attention. And with this outdoor campaign, we precisely wanted that for the Renault Kiger – for people to sit up and take notice of the stunning SUV. We look forward to crafting more such immersive experiences for Renault India in the future.”

Sudhir Malhotra, VP of Sales and Marketing at Renault India, added, “Our idea behind the Kiger campaign was to create a campaign unlike anything we have ever done before. Thanks to OMD India and Osmo, this shaped up to be a fantastic brand-first initiative for us. 3D OOH gave us an exciting new realm to explore and it seemed very fitting for a visual narrative centred on an SUV that boasts of both a futuristic design and technology. Our aim was to engage with the audience in a way that feels fresh and authentic and allows the Renault Kiger to shine.”

