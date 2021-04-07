Nextlevel Media Ventures wins media rights for Pacific Mall

Nextlevel Media Ventures has won the exclusive media sales rights for Pacific Mall, Kaushambi, Sahibabad. The media right was won following a competitive bidding process.

Mrityunjay Kumar from Nextlevel Media Ventures informs "We are delighted to share that we have recently acquired some of very interesting media inventories in Delhi NCR and one among them happens to be Pacific Mall, Anand Vihar.”

“Pacific Mall, Anand Vihar is strategically located at the gateway to Uttar Pradesh and all its media inventories are having very high visibility. The mall is located right in front of Anand Vihar interstate bus stand, Anand Vihar railway station, Anand Vihar metro station and Kaushambi metro station. More than millions of people are criss-crossing this mall every week in addition to approx. half a million monthly footfall in the mall itself.

Most of the top advertisers like Netflix, Amazon, Airtel, VI, Maruti, Hyundai, Nissan, Honda, Kia Motors, TVS, Dabur, Uniliver, GSK, Nestle, DS group, McD, Apple, Samsung, Vivo, OPPO etc have been advertising on these billboards,” the company said.

Anshul Pahuja, V.P. Operations at Pacific Malls, states, “We are happy to partner with Nextlevel Media Ventures as we have seen the good work of Mr. Mrityunjay. He has been working in media trade for the last two decades and managing some of the best OOH media portforlios. All OOH and ambient media at Pacific Mall are surely a super branding option with optimum return on investment for advertisers. We wish the Nextlevel Media team all the best.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)