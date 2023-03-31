JCDecaux wins 12-yr contract to advertise in & outside Bengaluru’s international airport

JCDecaux SE, an outdoor advertising company, has announced that its subsidiary JCDecaux India has won an exclusive 12-year contract to advertise inside and outside Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB / BLR Airport). The award follows a competitive tender.

“JCDecaux has operated the advertising space in Terminal 1 of BLR Airport since it opened in 2008, pioneering the first-ever use of digital screens in an Indian airport. This new contract extends JCDecaux’s footprint to the newly opened Terminal 2 (T2). Market studies project BLR Airport is to reach 80 million passengers per year within the decade (vs. 33.7 million in 2019 and 10 million in 2008), cementing its position as a global airport hub,” the company said.

“With T2 now open for business, JCDecaux has committed to deliver a wide-ranging advertising portfolio including uniquely designed new displays and iconic digital furniture. The Group will deploy a range of new services and innovative technologies such as AAM (Airport Audience Measurement, the first international audience system for the airport industry) as well as programmatic sales. This will enable advertisers to blend the precision targeting and flexibility of programmatic buying with the effectiveness of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH),” they added.

Against the backdrop of JCDecaux’s new 2030 ESG roadmap announcement, the Group will provide BLR Airport with its full expertise, supporting its ambition to become a more sustainable airport, notably through Terminal 2, built as a terminal in a garden, and by complementing the T2 sustainability programme. These efforts will focus on the eco-design of JCDecaux’s furniture, including the use of recycled materials, reduced electricity consumption, deployment of electric vehicles for operations, optimised water consumption, purchasing of 100% renewable electricity, and a dedicated health and safety team.

Regarded as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru is a city with more than 12 million people and a projected population of close to 20 million by 2030. BLR Airport is India’s third largest airport behind Delhi and Mumbai, recording a sustained increase in passenger traffic (average annual growth of +13% pre-Covid-19, and the highest global growth in 2018 with a +29% increase). Thanks to the sharp increase in domestic traffic, BLR Airport is expected to have more than 50 million annual passengers in five years and 70 million within the next decade, claimed the company.

Raheel Amjad, Deputy Managing Director JCDecaux India states,“JCDecaux, has installed the first large format curved billboards at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Which is one of a kind large impact sites at the Main Access Road. JCDecaux’s media plan which is unique and conceptualized exclusively for Kempegowda International Airport by its in house design team. These designs perfectly capture the main attributes of T2 (Terminal 2) “terminal in a garden” approach, along with emphasise on art, culture, and technology.

Less is more, big is beautiful is the approach adapted at both interior and exterior of the Airport. Only six curved billboards cover the entire main access road that provide remarkable opportunity for brand domination, with increase in size for more impact and to enhance brands exclusivity. We are thrilled to have received a resounding response to our media installations at Kempegowda International Airport, with 100% of our curved billboards engaged by brands for long term. Brands acceptance of these new formats are a testimony to our future oriented designs and innovation based on highest level of quality. JCDecaux intends to bring many more unique installations to make Kempegowda International Airport one of the most sought-after airports for advertisers in India and globally.”

