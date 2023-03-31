JCDecaux wins 12-yr contract to advertise in & outside Bengaluru’s international airport
The award follows a competitive tender
JCDecaux SE, an outdoor advertising company, has announced that its subsidiary JCDecaux India has won an exclusive 12-year contract to advertise inside and outside Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB / BLR Airport). The award follows a competitive tender.
“JCDecaux has operated the advertising space in Terminal 1 of BLR Airport since it opened in 2008, pioneering the first-ever use of digital screens in an Indian airport. This new contract extends JCDecaux’s footprint to the newly opened Terminal 2 (T2). Market studies project BLR Airport is to reach 80 million passengers per year within the decade (vs. 33.7 million in 2019 and 10 million in 2008), cementing its position as a global airport hub,” the company said.
“With T2 now open for business, JCDecaux has committed to deliver a wide-ranging advertising portfolio including uniquely designed new displays and iconic digital furniture. The Group will deploy a range of new services and innovative technologies such as AAM (Airport Audience Measurement, the first international audience system for the airport industry) as well as programmatic sales. This will enable advertisers to blend the precision targeting and flexibility of programmatic buying with the effectiveness of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH),” they added.
Against the backdrop of JCDecaux’s new 2030 ESG roadmap announcement, the Group will provide BLR Airport with its full expertise, supporting its ambition to become a more sustainable airport, notably through Terminal 2, built as a terminal in a garden, and by complementing the T2 sustainability programme. These efforts will focus on the eco-design of JCDecaux’s furniture, including the use of recycled materials, reduced electricity consumption, deployment of electric vehicles for operations, optimised water consumption, purchasing of 100% renewable electricity, and a dedicated health and safety team.
Regarded as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru is a city with more than 12 million people and a projected population of close to 20 million by 2030. BLR Airport is India’s third largest airport behind Delhi and Mumbai, recording a sustained increase in passenger traffic (average annual growth of +13% pre-Covid-19, and the highest global growth in 2018 with a +29% increase). Thanks to the sharp increase in domestic traffic, BLR Airport is expected to have more than 50 million annual passengers in five years and 70 million within the next decade, claimed the company.
Raheel Amjad, Deputy Managing Director JCDecaux India states,“JCDecaux, has installed the first large format curved billboards at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Which is one of a kind large impact sites at the Main Access Road. JCDecaux’s media plan which is unique and conceptualized exclusively for Kempegowda International Airport by its in house design team. These designs perfectly capture the main attributes of T2 (Terminal 2) “terminal in a garden” approach, along with emphasise on art, culture, and technology.
Less is more, big is beautiful is the approach adapted at both interior and exterior of the Airport. Only six curved billboards cover the entire main access road that provide remarkable opportunity for brand domination, with increase in size for more impact and to enhance brands exclusivity. We are thrilled to have received a resounding response to our media installations at Kempegowda International Airport, with 100% of our curved billboards engaged by brands for long term. Brands acceptance of these new formats are a testimony to our future oriented designs and innovation based on highest level of quality. JCDecaux intends to bring many more unique installations to make Kempegowda International Airport one of the most sought-after airports for advertisers in India and globally.”
Bright Outdoor Media listed on BSE
The bell ringing ceremony on Friday was attended by senior political leaders, film actors and other renowned personalities from the corporate world
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 25, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, engaged in the business of providing Out of Home (OOH) media services, was on Friday listed on BSE (SME Exchange).
It is India's first outdoor media company to be listed on the stock exchange.
On the occasion, the company said, “The IPO witnessed the blockbuster listing on the launch day - Friday, 24th March 2023. Share also traded on the upper circuit.”
The bell ringing ceremony was attended by senior political leaders, film actors and other renowned personalities from the corporate world.
Earlier, the company had shared that the Rs 55.48-crore public issue of the company received an overwhelming response. It was oversubscribed 1.27 times despite the volatile market conditions. While the retail category saw 1.15 times subscription, the NII category received bids 1.39 times of the quote.
On the public issue, Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bright Media Outdoor Ltd, had earlier said, "We want to thank all our investor who have put their trust in our public issue. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality services."
Funds raised through the issue will be used to for prepayment/repayment of certain borrowings, purchase of LED hoardings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, he said.
The initial public offering comprise a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 146 per share (including a premium of Rs. 136 per equity share) aggregating upto Rs. 55.48 crore. Minimum lot size for the application is 1,000 shares which translates in to Rs. 1.46 lakh per application.
Promoters and Promoters Group holds 99.99% stake in the company. Post-IPO promoter group holding will be 72.72%.
Bright Outdoor Media’s public issue oversubscribed 1.27 times
Shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME Platform on March 24
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 6:05 PM | 1 min read
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, engaged in the business of providing Out of Home (OOH) media services, has received an overwhelming response for its Rs 55.48-crore public issue.
The public issue was successfully oversubscribed 1.27 times despite volatile market conditions. While the retail category saw 1.15 times subscription, the NII category received bids 1.39 times of the quote, the company shared.
Shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME Platform on March 24.
Sharing more details, Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bright Media Outdoor Ltd said, "We want to thank all our investor who have put their trust in our public issue. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality services."
Funds raised through the issue will be used to for prepayment/repayment of certain borrowings, purchase of LED hoardings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, he said.
The initial public offering comprise a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 146 per share (including a premium of Rs. 136 per equity share) aggregating upto Rs. 55.48 crore. Minimum lot size for the application is 1,000 shares which translates in to Rs. 1.46 lakh per application.
Promoters and Promoters Group holds 99.99% stake in the company. Post-IPO promoter group holding will be 72.72%.
Zen Digital Media makes it’s way into the Limca Book of Records
The DOOH ad company has created a record with a 20m x 5m LED screen floating on the waters next to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 11:04 AM | 1 min read
Zen Digital Media, a DOOH advertising media company, has entered the Limca Book of records for owning the Largest LED Display Screen on Indian waters.
Their vessel “Blue Papillon”, floating on the waters next to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, houses a 20m x 5m screen, covering a total area of 100 sqm for DOOH advertising.
This LED screen has been powered with a display of 10,000 NITs (Network interface taps) with auto-sensors to adjust picture brightness as per daylight.
Mortein launches Mortein Smart+ with innovation at cinema hall
Mortein initiated an experiment to imitate a mosquito attack on the screen in the PVR theatre with an added audio effect that was heard as buzzing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
Mortein has announced the launch of its new liquid vaporiser Mortein Smart+ through an engaging intervention with consumers at PVR cinema in Ambience Mall Gurugram.
Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia said, “Innovation has always been a part of Mortein’s DNA and we work towards serving changing consumer needs by offering superior solutions to ensure family protection from mosquito-borne diseases. The newly launched, scientifically advanced Mortein Smart+ is raising the bar of protection with an enhanced mosquito repellant solution. It has India’s fastest formula and its effect lasts for 2 hours even after being switched off* so it continues to protect our families from mosquitoes for longer. This advancement is another testament to our commitment of always providing consumers expert protection backed by advanced scientific technology, taking us one step closer to our goal of making India malaria-free by 2030.”
Mortein initiated an experiment to imitate a mosquito attack on the screen in the PVR theatre with an added audio effect that was heard as buzzing. The screen then revealed that the theatre hall was protected by new Mortein Smart+. This one-of-a-kind consumer engagement activation reiterated the superior formula used in Mortein Smart+** that is effective in protecting families with its heightened efficacy.
DSP Mutual Fund launches OOH campaign to create awareness about index funds
The campaign urges investors to start investing in index funds because they are simple, low-cost funds that aim to mirror different indices
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 2:12 PM | 2 min read
DSP Mutual Fund has launched #LetsIndex, its new Out Of Home campaign #LetsIndex aiming to build awareness for Index Funds. The campaign urges investors to start investing in Index Funds because they are simple, low-cost funds that aim to mirror different indices.
Index Funds have seen a massive rise in popularity, seeing a growth in AUM of more than 100% each year since the last few years. Investors and MFDs across India are appreciating the many virtues of Index Funds and recognizing how they can complement active funds in investor portfolios, thereby contributing to their growth.
DSP Mutual Fund’s #LetsIndex OOH campaign is running across 17 cities across India, including the top metros via 1000+ touchpoints. This 3-week campaign includes Billboards, Bus Shelters, Digital Billboards, Transit media and more.
The OOH campaign is also being supplemented with digital media to build further awareness and drive interested investors to learn about index fundson dspim.com/LetsIndex.
This initiative continues DSP’s ongoing efforts to build focus on Index Funds and passive investing in general, adding strength to their content library on their YouTube channel as well as their blog.
Abhik Sanyal, SVP & Head-Consumer Marketing, DSP Investment Managers said, “The simplest answers to difficult questions are often the right ones, as Occam’s Razor postulates. Index Funds seem almost boring in comparison to other categories of mutual funds, ones that generally grab more attention due to their raging but momentary outperformance or underperformance. At DSP, we believe this is exactly why Index Funds should find flavour in every investor’s portfolio, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced investor. They keep things simple, operate unemotionally & without biases and offer the low-cost advantage to investors. Our creative challenge while planning this OOH campaign was to condense the many advantages of index funds into DSP’s OOH lexicon – short, crisp, hard-hitting. I believe our creatives deliver on this front.”
Bharat calling: Brands on OOH route to reach smaller cities
Hyperlocal engagement, cost-effectiveness and more disposable income are drawing advertisers to opt for outdoor advertising in rural India, say industry heads
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 3, 2023 9:02 AM | 4 min read
Rural India or Bharat is featuring big on the list of brands and to amplify this further most marketers are taking the OOH route. The outdoor advertising sector is seeing steady growth and has the potential to get bigger, show numbers from industry reports.
Industry players share they have reached pre-Covid numbers and they see this getting better in the days to come with more premium spaces being developed in the country’s rural pockets, lending brands more scope of engagement via the OOH routes.
Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities are emerging as new target points and OOH is one of the biggest mediums, especially for regional brands, to catch the attention of consumers.
Haresh Nayak, CEO & Founder, Connect Network Inc, referred to announcements made in the Union “Amrit Kaal” Budget. “The budget stuck to the narrative of a larger economic strategy to boost India’s fortunes in 2047. The biggest positive is the 33% increase in overall CAPEX outlay on infrastructure development, which will take India towards becoming a true global powerhouse and help urbanize the hinterland. The funds announced for creating infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will go a long way in boosting overall consumer confidence, and also help the OOH industry with modern infrastructure and expand the business in more markets.”
Sharing more on this was Lekshumanan Annamalai, Founder, Coral Media. “Regional brands are investing more as they have tested success with hyperlocal activities and concentrated areas. In terms of value, the proportion would be the same, as our industry is dependent on the real estate of the business (the areas where the OOH structure is situated). The cost of doing a campaign in Mumbai and NCR is equal to doing campaigns around the entire country.”
According to Mangesh Shinde, Co-Founder of OSMO Advertising, “The pandemic has shaped consumer behaviour in multiple ways. With the rising penetration of smartphones and subsequent internet consumption, Bharat unlocked a completely new user base for brands via E-commerce platform. Increasing digital literacy and disposable income in Tier 2,3 & 4 markets have opened up new growth opportunities for several categories.”
“The Indian government has also been aggressive in expanding the road infrastructure and making connectivity easier between a metro town and its nearest hub of Tier 2 & 3 cities. As a result there has been reverse migration of numerous industries from India to Bharat that has generated more local employment resulting in an increase of disposable income. There is also a reverse migration of talent from India to Bharat as it offers better standard of living at much affordable cost of living. This has created a demand for lifestyle and recreational needs providing growth opportunites for industries like E-Commerce, housing, Retail, F&B, Entertainment etc.”
Asked why advertisers are taking an interest in the hinterlands, Rajneesh Bahl, Business Head, Zest Outdoor, said, “It is very simple, your advertising levels are always proportionate to the level of consumption. These regions have started developing and their infrastructures are developing, the BFSI sector has reached far in these regions and they have the capacity to pay. And during the pandemic, a lot of people went back to their hometowns, and with work from home/anywhere being the new norm brands have found a new interest in these regions.”
Earlier in January 2023, the Zomato x Blinkit OOH campaign got the entire nation’s attention. This traditional media campaign was a trending conversation for days and spurred many brands to get on to the bandwagon.
Asked about the future of the OOH industry in rural areas, Annamalai said it is surely growing but will take a little while to catch up with the urban business. “It is certain that tier 2-3 cities are going to grow big. After Covid, the maximum disposable income is in these towns due to the WFH model. However, it will take time to match top cities like Mumbai and NCR because of the absolute pricing. Also, considering cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai still don’t have much infrastructure for the OOH industry, it will be a slow growth.”
Like other mediums, the OOH medium is turning to digital. Speaking on innovations in the industry, Shinde said, “OOH is one the leading mediums where innovations make high decibel noise. Technology integration in a brand-suitable context yields positive results. Recently we executed a 3D Anamorphic Installation campaign for Renault inside malls in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bengaluru, which provided an immersive feature experience of Kiger. We have also successfully integrated OOH and digital for omnichannel communication of HP Spectre Laptop.”
