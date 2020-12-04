Nabendu Bhattacharyya resigns from Milestone Brandcom

Nabendu Bhattacharyya, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in the Indian out-of-home (OOH) space, has decided to move on from his current role as CEO and MD of Milestone Brandcom, the India-based OOH specialist agency from the house of Dentsu International. He will leave the business on December 31, ending his more than 6-year-long-stint with the network, to explore and pursue his personal interests.

Commenting on the move, Bhattacharyya said, “My almost 7-year-old journey with Dentsu in India has been nothing less than a celebration with a bagful of wonderful memories and some exceptional people that I met across the global network. Dentsu International is an incredible place to be in. It is packed with extraordinary talent and remarkable professionalism in every little pocket of the globe and I must forever reiterate that working with Ashish and Anand has been one of the most phenomenal experiences of my life, professionally and personally.”

“Even as I embark upon a new journey hereon, my adventures and escapades will, of course, continue to be in the field of creative & business communication. However, it must now go beyond the scope of work that I have been engaged in for the last two decades. I intend to explore and delve deep into the other expanded ranges of advertising and communication and see what I can freshly withstand. I am leaving behind Milestone Brandcom in a rock-solid state and I know it will continue to grow with the strong leadership team that currently sits at its helm,” he added.

Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, India, Dentsu, noted, “Nabendu is a fantastic professional and a veteran in his field. His creative vision, coupled with his leadership skills, makes him an absolute powerhouse. He charges ahead with unrelenting clarity and determination, translating businesses into the unadulterated largeness that they eventually become. I wish him all the luck for his future endevours, hoping that one day we will get to work together once again.”

It is pertinent to note here that Dentsu international, formerly known as Dentsu Aegis Network, acquired a majority stake in Milestone Brandcom in July 2014. It was by far one of the biggest deals in the outdoor space in India then, and together with Posterscope - the network's global outdoor media agency, went on to establish Dentsu as the largest player in the Indian OOH space.