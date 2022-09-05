Laqshya Media Group executes outdoor campaign for Santoor

Laqshya Media Group has executed an Out of Home (OOH) campaign for Santoor, the flagship brand of Wipro Consumer Care.

“Santoor’s first of this scale multilingual (Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, and Gujarati) OOH campaign is aimed to uplevel the brand’s reach among the masses at the grassroots level to improve the brand’s footprint nationally,” the agency said.

This 60-day-long campaign comprises 750 high-impact OOH sites, including Billboards, Unipoles, and other strategic, impactful mediums placed at strategic touch points in approx. 150 towns in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

Prasanna Rai, CMO and Head of Ecommerce Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lightning, said, “As part of the growth strategy on Santoor, we are looking at delivering tactical brand message on-ground, at scale, in sub 5 lakh population towns in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. In Laqshya, we found a partner who could seamlessly plan, source, execute and monitor our largest ever outdoor campaign in close to 150 towns across these states quickly.”

Amarjeet Hudda, COO of Laqshya Solutions, said, “It’s always our goal at Laqshya Media Group to build long-term relationships with brands who are just as passionate as we are. We’re so glad that Santoor is one of those brands, and we’re honored to empower them by delivering dynamic and contextually relevant regional content that resonates with campaign TG. Providing our clients with the best-in-class and most effective and innovative Out of Home solutions is what we’re all about.”

