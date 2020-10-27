Ignite Mudra executes campaign for Dhani Healthcare

OOH makes a huge comeback in Mumbai through another campaign won by Ignite Mudra (A Tribes and DDB Mudra Group JV), for the “Dhani Healthcare Campaign”. The objective of the campaign was to drive awareness about the app and to influence maximum subscription, which was achieved by taking over 600 plus sites in the city of Mumbai, the largest ever campaign to be done in over a decade in the city.



The OOH strategy was telling the brand story through cluster branding at high visibility pockets like signature Bandra Turner Road junction, Bandra WEH, Peddar Road, Andheri Link Road etc, making this campaign the talk of the town. To ensure retention and drive the message across the TG, large impact hoardings were positioned on main arterial routes and junctions, this was further complemented by a reach-based strategy through the high frequency of bus shelters all across Mumbai & MMR region specifically targeting large residential areas & Covid 19 hospitals. To direct more app downloads and surprise the TG, hoardings located at high traffic locations were also geotagged, bringing in digitally-led innovation to the OOH medium.



Ankit Banga, Head of Marketing at Dhani said, “The lockdown has eased and this was an opportune moment for us to leverage the topicality of our offering using a medium which has the highest impact in local geographies. Our doctor consultations offering is available nationwide, while medicines delivery is currently launched in Mumbai and we are rapidly expanding to other cities.”



Adding to Banga, Gour Gupta, MD Tribes Group said, “Ensuring that we achieved all the strategic points, effective media planning was the need of the hour. The team at Ignite Mudra, took the challenge head-on and delivered a seamless and cohesive campaign. This also marked the largest ooh campaign that the country has seen in recent times. The campaign in a sense has reopened the market for the OOH industry which has been directly hit by Covid- 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.”



OOH has always been a high impact & effective medium to tell a brand story in 3 seconds. But in 2020 this medium came to a complete halt, with people only stepping out in dire emergencies with a lowered gaze.