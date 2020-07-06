e4mWebinar: Is OOH advertising ready to bounce back? Find out from experts today

The Out of Home (OOH) industry took the hardest hit during the lockdown as the streets were left vacant with less to zero visibility at some sites. Now, with Unlock 2.0 set in motion, slowly but gradually traffic is increasing. Also, the Bombay HC recently allowed OOH owners to take down the government-mandated compulsory COVID-19 ads from their sites. These ads were displayed for a period of three months free of cost. Now, OOH owners can display their clients' ads.

Starting off the process of the revival, OOH agencies and owners have launched ‘Welcome Back’ campaign. The industry feels the OOH ecosystem in the current economic environment will have to be more ROI driven and new solutions (digital) will have to be provided to brands to build up trust. These innovative solutions will draw in leading categories to advertise on the medium and also safeguard existing clients by restoring their faith.

On Monday, leaders from the OOH ecosystem will shed light on the topic: ‘Is OOH advertising ready to make streets feel alive?' in a webinr organised by exhange4media. The experts will share insights on what the future will hold for the OOH industry in a post-lockdown world.

The panel will have Ajay Mehta, MD, Kinetic India; Gautam Bhirani, MD, Eyetalk Media Ventures; Siddhartha Butalia, CMO, Air Asia; Pramod Bhandula, Executive Chairman, JCDecaux India; Upinder Singh, Project Director, Edge1 Outdoor Media Management Software; and Vinkoo Chakraborty, Business Head, Rapport India. The discussion will be moderated by Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media Group.

