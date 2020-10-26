DMRC invites bids for advertising rights on Line 8

The document issued by DMRC states that wrapping of Line 8 trains will be subject to a maximum of 10% of total train coaches and a maximum of 20% of total train sets

In a step to get advertising on Delhi Metro back on track, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) released a document online, inviting bidding for advertising rights on Line 8 of their rail network. Delhi Metro revived its operations from September 9th 2020. As stated by the report, the licensee owner will pay the quoted Annual License Fee for advertisement rights on DMRC trains on Line-8 of DMRC network. Wrapping of trains of Line-8 will be subject to a maximum of 10% of total train coaches and subject to a maximum of 20% of total train sets under the operational holding of any make and configuration on Line-8.

The DMRC has adopted a single-stage two-packet bidding process to select a suitable highest bidders to grant exclusive advertisement rights of Delhi Metro Trains on Line-8 of the rail network. The bidding process meeting took place on October 22, 2020. The submission process will close on November 9th, 2020, after which the bids will open on that very day. The tender document also mentions that the quoted annual license fee shall be escalated and increased by 20% on completion of every three years of the license period on a compounding basis.

According to the report by DMRC, the selected bidder shall have exclusive rights to design, procure/manufacture, install, manage, operate, maintain, market and sell advertising opportunities at Selected Delhi Metro Trains subject to the terms and conditions specified in the License Agreement. The rights for the advertiser will include formats like static advertisement spaces/panels, Passenger Information Display (PID) screens inside metro trains and on train exterior by wrapping. However, advertisements on Digital Route Maps (DRMs) floor and straphangers are not permissible.

Sharing how this bidding will help OOH advertisers a Delhi OOH advertiser, Emraan Kureshi, Founder & Managing Director, Active Media Innovations said, “In the post lockdown environment, as public services are being progressively restored, brands are stepping up advertising to connect with consumers in the OOH space. In this context, the metro stations and trains, which cater to 1.5 million passengers per day in Delhi, provide a unique media channel to advertisers. Advertising through DMRC guarantees maximum eyeballs for advertisers from an ROI perspective and is the OOH media of choice for an ever-increasing number of brands.”

Read the entire tender report by DMRC here: http://www.delhimetrorail.com/otherdocuments/922/Tender_Documents-09102020.pdf