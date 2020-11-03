Brands get a chance to prefix names to station names as part of MMRCL's bid for Line 3

The brand that wins the bid will gain rights to 100 square meters of ad space at the concourse, platform levels, fare collection gates, staircases, elevators and more

To commercialize the upcoming Metro Line 3, MMRCL (Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd) has announced an RPF to award brands for semi-branding station names and commercial rights. The semi-naming branding rights will give the brand the license to prefix its name to the station name and various inventory rights. MMRCL’s motive is to commercialize the Metro Line 3, which is an underground metro line being developed.

According to the metro corporation, they have forecasted over 13 lakh passengers daily travellers per day in 2023 and is expected to be the busiest line in the city of Mumbai. 87% of the tunnelling work is complete as of Sep’2020 and the line is expected to be commissioned towards the end of 2022.

The document by MMRCL states that the brand awarded will gain rights to inventories like locations of 100 square meters of advertisement space at the concourse and platform levels, fare collection gates, staircases, elevators, lifts, platform screen doors, pillars, entry/exit gates will be given. Apart from the inventory license, the brand will have the license to floor space between 5 square meters and 20 square meters for promotions/campaigns / ATMs at the concourse level will be provided. Neon signs of the awarded brands logo and name will be displayed at all entry/exit structures to the station. Also, in-train announcements will be made with the brand’s name as the metro approaches the station.

The corporation plans to award semi-naming rights for five to eight stations which receive the highest financial bids as it reserves the right to change the number of stations. The submission of bids will close on November 6th 2020 whereas the announcement about bids opening is expected soon. The E-Tender guidelines will be available online and brands willing to participate can register there.

The Licensee shall, in consideration of the License granted by MMRCL, pay to the metro corporation an Annual License Fee for each station for which Semi-Naming Rights have been awarded to the Licensee, which shall be escalation by 5% per annum. The Annual License Fee shall be as per the Financial Bid submitted by the winning Bidding Entity.

Some of the criteria for participating in the bidding process are as follows:

1. The Bidding Entity may submit Proposal for one or more stations

2. Bidding Entity shall have a minimum turnover of INR 50 Crores in the preceding financial year and positive net worth as of March 31st of the preceding financial year, for which audited financial statements shall be submitted by the Bidding Entities

3. Consortium or joint ventures are not permitted for this tender

4. Bidding Entity may be a sole proprietorship, partnership firm, private limited or public limited company

A Mumbai based OOH agency, who did not want to come on record said, “As the forecast suggests that this Metro Line will be one of the busiest metro lines in the city. With a high footfall rate, brands gaining licence control over stations will achieve an impactful ROI as the upcoming metro is a lucrative and enticing opportunity for brands.”

MMRCL shall be tendering out remaining advertisement space inside stations and at entry/exit structures as part of the larger advertisement package for all stations, for which MMRCL envisages to tender out this package to a single Out-Of-Home (OOH) agency.



Read the entire document issued by MMRCL on Branding Rights here:

https://www.mmrcl.com/sites/default/files/SemiNamingRights_RFP.pdf