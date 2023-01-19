MOMS executes metro train branding campaign in Mumbai for Goldmedal Electricals
The brand boarded three metro trains with internal and external branding on Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 2B (DN Nagar to Anand Nagar) and Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East)
MOMS, a unit of Madison World, along with JC Decaux, has executed a successful metro train branding in Mumbai for Goldmedal Electricals.
As part of Goldmedal's transit media debut in Mumbai, the brand boarded 3 metro trains with internal and external branding on Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 2B (DN Nagar to Anand Nagar) and Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East). In addition to connecting the Western Express Highway to the Western and Central Indian Railway Line, the newly constructed metro lines will provide excellent connectivity to the Western Express Highway. With large-scale train branding moving along the elevated corridor, it is a highly effective medium to reach audiences.
Inaugurated and flagged off by their brand ambassador Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes along with Goldmedal's Directors, every metro train has a different media format including wall panels, seat strips, handlebars and poster branding which covers the entire metro train internally to further enhance its impact and prominence.
On the successful collaboration for the campaign, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals said, “The metros have become a second lifeline for Mumbai city. At Goldmedal, we make products for almost every electrical need - having our branding on the metro trains helps us reach out to our audience on a regular basis. We are glad to say that the Goldmedal branding looks amazing on these trains, and I would like to thank everyone for executing this campaign in a timely manner".
“Associating with Goldmedal has been an exciting endeavour for the MOMS team," says Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS. "Goldmedal is a classic example of how aesthetics meet convenience. This is the culmination of our persistence, and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition."
MOMS is a part of Madison World, that operates several brands in OOH including Platinum Outdoor, Activation specialist - Madison TURNT, Rural specialist - Anugrah Madison and Retail Specialist – MRP. MOMS handles marquee clients like Asian Paints, Raymond, IDFC MF, Lodha, Bajaj Auto, Blue Star, McDonald’s, Sony Network, Pidilite, Godrej amongst many others.
MOMS is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.
pDOOH to lead the way for outdoor advertising this year
Industry leaders say 2023 will be the year for the outdoor medium - along with the expansion of OOH media as a whole digital OOH is set to play a significant role in fuelling the sector’s growth
By Sonam Saini | Jan 3, 2023 8:58 AM | 7 min read
2022 saw OOH clawing back after the pandemic’s onslaught and 2023 will see the medium regain all its glory, say industry watchers.
Although many businesses are yet to reach pre-Covid revenue levels, the Pitch Madison report says OOH rebounded in 2021 with a 69 per cent increase over 2020, albeit falling short of the pre-Covid 2019 figures. The report further says that Rs 2,178 crore was spent on OOH in 2021, significantly less than the Rs 3,495 crore spent in 2019 but visibly more than the Rs 1,292 crore spent in 2020.
Business in 2023
Jayesh Yagnik, CEO of MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, is sure of good times ahead in 2023. “The expansion of DOOH will alter the media landscape for the better. The measurement matrix, which the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) is developing, will have a positive effect on the industry once syndicated data is implemented, which is anticipated to happen in 2023. Overall, there should be no turning back now since confidence in this oldest form of advertising has returned. OOH has experienced its worst because of Covid, but we have shown that we are capable of bouncing back better and stronger.”
As for Amarjeet Hudda, COO of Laqshya Solutions, 2023 has come with a lot of hope for the OOH industry in India with better growth than in 2022. Hudda predicts double-digit growth for the sector this year.
Speaking of positive signs, Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer, Times OOH, says the atmosphere in the industry is upbeat as offices have reopened and people have begun to travel for both leisure and work. As a result, these factors will continue to skew brands to advertise in the out-of-home sector. "We are confident that OOH will remain a highly relevant medium for brands to target consumers."
Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma said, “2023 for the OOH industry is going to be one with exponential growth opportunities. 2022 saw that DOOH with programmatic capabilities has made inroads within digital agencies, as a mainstream digital medium bringing in more brands and campaigns, and invariably contributing to the growth of the industry. This year will be bigger and better in terms of higher acceptance from marketers for programmatic DOOH.”
Arijit Chakrabarti, Vice President – Strategy and Creative, Kinetic India, opined 2022 has been the first full year for OOH post the pandemic. A quick glance at the trend line shows that there are a greater number of clients and brands present on OOH than it was even before Covid, he said.
Growth Factors
According to Hudda, the big reason for OOH’s growth has been spending by top categories, namely Real Estate, Auto, Mobile Handsets and Organised Retail. “The top three categories are doing very well. Hence, we expect they will spend more on OOH this year.”
Yagnik shared that along with new launches, positive attitudes, and the expansion of OOH media as a whole, DOOH will play a significant role in fuelling growth in the upcoming year. “New infrastructure and smart cities are creating more opportunities for transit media, which is raising the inventories and fostering the expansion of OOH as an industry.”
The propensity to purchase has increased a lot, Hudda shared. “Despite a slowdown in the European markets, India has positive news. The country’s GDP forecast is approximately 7%. So, we can expect this year to be better than 2022 for the industry.”
Nanda shared that aviation reports show that leading airports are already breaking passenger growth records on a regular basis, indicating that people are out and about after the lockdown, taking a break from digital fatigue, work, and restrictions. “The marketing fraternity is aware of these trends and is already diverting their ad budgets towards avenues such as airports and other transit formats,” said Nanda.
As for Patil, “Audience buying, data and measurement are the key factors that have fostered the growth of DOOH over the last few years and will continue to do so in the years to come. It is expected that these capabilities in 2023 will be much more refined and accurate, and most importantly, they will enable marketers to execute omnichannel marketing campaigns more effectively.”
Emergence of pDOOH
As per Nanda, in the cookie-less world, location targeting will take an upper hand due to reduced personalised identifiable data. Brands will have to look for newer options to target masses wherein context and location will come into play, he noted. “As OOH is all about targeting the right audience at the right locations, the increase of programmatic DOOH will improve the ability to target contextually giving a substantial base to the communication.”
Nanda predicts that the next big trend of 2023 will be Programmatic Digital OOH. He shared, “There is an increase in the digital OOH inventory across the country, and to enter the next level of growth there is a need for standardisation with a systematic selling and buying approach for digital outdoor media with the help of pDOOH. It further simplifies the process of deploying the campaigns across different sizes and locations of screens effortlessly. Furthermore, with tech giants of the world like Google and Yahoo, entering into the DOOH space, we expect pDOOH to gain higher traction in 2023.”
According to Chakrabarti, digitization of OOH screens will continue to drive growth in 2023 and going by advertiser demands Programmatic DOOH capabilities would be a key differentiator. “We believe that Programmatic DOOH screens would merge into the entire digital ecosystem. It would be another (albeit) powerful screen in the mediascape to selectively target audience segments at scale.”
Multiple DOOH innovations have occurred in 2022, particularly in the 3D space. He also believes that as 3D anamorphic creations become more common in 2023, the number of such innovations will increase.
The second half of 2022 saw the rise of anamorphic and hyper-realistic 3D ads, which are yet another factor attracting more demand for the medium other than the current features of contextual, hyperlocal and real-time ads possible with programmatic capabilities, Patil noted.
The Road Ahead
Another segment expected to drive growth in 2023 will be around tech-led innovations such as AR, VR, MR and anamorphic. “Such things are catching the attention of various new-age and tech-oriented brands. We also expect an increase in investment in tools that facilitate measurement of OOH ad effectiveness.”
Nanda believes that 2023 will bring in stability for brands to plan campaigns in advance and have enough time for creative and technology innovations. “Moreover, with a massive increase in airport passenger traffic especially during the ongoing holiday season when people are in the mood to travel abroad and explore new places, it is a golden time for brands to tap the maximum number of audiences with a highly captive mindset and spending mood. Now with airports and metro rail being equipped with world-class media, brands will leverage the potential of pDOOH to unlock greater possibilities. We see 2023 as the year of the OOH industry.”
Data was the king in 2022 and we don’t expect that to change much in 2023, said Chakrabarti. “However, with new AI-based solutions becoming more commonplace we expect a greater number of these solutions to drive the site selection and planning process into 2023. This data-centric approach has allowed categories such as FMCG, which were traditionally OOH averse, to embrace OOH in 2022. In 2023, we expect these interventions to percolate to multiple other categories as well. OOH practitioners have taken cues from other mediums to drive a transparent data-centric approach across all aspects of deployment. Today one can safely say that data is no longer showcased just for data’s sake but for insights, optimization and scaling deployment,” he asserted.
Future Generali’s outdoor campaign advocates equal rights for LGBTQIA+ community
The campaign is based on the insurer expanding the definition of ‘family’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 2:49 PM | 2 min read
Future Generali India Insurance Company has launched a campaign that puts a spotlight on providing LGBTQIA+ members in a live-in relationship an equal opportunity to secure their health insurance needs.
Staying true to its ‘Inclusion’ agenda and intent of being an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, the insurer has expanded its definition of ‘family’ across all its retail health insurance offerings, to include LGBTQIA+ community and live-in partners.
The first-of-its-kind brand campaign, represented by two real-life, same-sex couples, demonstrates the organization's commitment to Diversity Equity & Inclusion, both as an employer and as an insurer. The campaign runs across the central theme of redefining the term ‘family’ to include live-in partners, including same-sex partners.
The campaign is launched on digital and on Out Of Home (OOH) platforms in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa and Bangalore and will be live for 3 weeks starting January 01, 2023.
Commenting on this campaign, Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. said, “We are conscious of the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. We believe the LGBTQIA+ community is of prominence and the individuals from the community deserve the right to avail of similar protection solutions alike any other individual. As insurers, we believe that we have a moral and societal responsibility to provide a level playing field to all sections of the society devoid of their personal preferences.”
Further, Varma said, “As a brand that stands for Innovation and Human Touch, we are committed towards providing need-based and innovative solutions that resonate with our customers’ evolving needs. This offering is a step in the direction of making the first move by the insurance industry towards focusing on inclusive protection plans for LGBTQIA+ individuals. At FGII, driving inclusion across various sections of the society and the communities we operate in is central to our ‘Life-time partner’ behavior.”
Bata India launches 3D OOH campaign
The first-of-its-kind set-up has been installed in Bengaluru
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 3:10 PM | 2 min read
Bata India has launched a 3D OOH billboard that utilizes an anamorphic image content creation format thereby making content appear in 3 dimensions, which are visually compelling. Bata has used this innovative technology to highlight the variety of sneakers it offers with the Sneaker Studios launched across 300+ stores across the country.
The first-of-its-kind set-up has been installed in Bengaluru. This hyper-realistic billboard is a visual treat for potential consumers and immediately commands attention. The advertising features sneakers from various brand like Power, that’s used for fitness and NorthStar, the lifestyle sneaker brand from Bata. Made to engage with youth audience, the 3D outdoor seamlessly marries various animations like a moving skateboard, sneakers popping out of a shoe box and a train of multiple sneakers streaming from the billboard thereby creating a compelling story.
Anand Narang, VP, Marketing & Customer Experience, Bata India Limited, said “At Bata India, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to engage with our audience. We are elated to be one of the first few brands and especially, the first footwear brand in India to bring the disruptive format of 3D OOH advertising. As we offer over 300 sneakers styles from 9 international brands in our new Sneaker Studios, a shop-in-shop destination inside Bata stores, we thought of leveraging the new 3D emerging outdoor media to announce this launch. Consumers can experience Sneaker Studio in their neighbourhood Bata stores and get to shop their favourite styles instantly or even order them via home delivery service.”
Times OOH leverages power of digital billboards for Nila Spaces' DOOH campaign
The Ahmedabad-based brand utilised the complete network of digital billboards by occupying all slots, managed by Times OOH in the city
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 3:10 PM | 3 min read
Nila Spaces, a real estate brand has launched a one-of-its-kind ‘Roadblock DOOH Campaign’ in Ahmedabad with Times OOH.
The real estate brand came with a vision to establish its upcoming premium project- Vida- The Future of Urban Living in a highly anticipated manner and exclusive format that suits the imagery of the brand and its new project and caters to the masses. Thus, the brand zeroed upon high-quality and strategically placed digital billboards to make a big announcement of its project.
To make it large and expansive, the Ahmedabad-based brand utilised the complete network of digital billboards by occupying all slots, managed by Times OOH, available in the city. The complete network of Times OOH’s digital billboards showcased the Vida Campaign across the city throughout the day in a series. Currently, there are 118 digital billboards available with a loop of 8 slots on each screen.
Since digital billboards offers hassle-free, quick, and inexpensive campaign execution; this campaign was made live in the span of a single night with the help of a robust CMS system that managed to display the campaign across the city with just one click and from one place.
"We are a progressive company that believes in undertaking initiatives that are fresh, lively and exciting. The same formula is applied in our marketing plans as well. We have always been fascinated by the Times OOH digital billboards as it is the future of out-of-home advertising available in the city. However, we wanted to do a unique activity. Together with an able team of Times OOH we came up with a roadblock idea that has never been done before that suited our brand ideology and our aim to launch project VIDA - The Future Of Urban Living at GIFT City, one of our marquee projects, in a highly famed manner”, says Deep Vadodaria – Director, Nila Spaces.
The blanket execution of the OOH campaign has been a dream strategy for advertisers as it helps in making a significant impact on consumers. However, with traditional formats, the execution is a big challenge due to the conventional method of deployment of creativity. Nonetheless, the Digital Billboard has completely evaded the execution-related challenges and enhanced the effect of the campaign with seamless all at once for execution.
“The entire city with help of 118 digital billboards was painted with VIDA by Nila Spaces Limited for a day which helped the brand in gaining huge recognition in the market as well as extensive visibility with the help of digital billboards”, adds Deep.
“The possibilities of any advertising channel come out with proper utilization of the format of the medium which enhances the efficacy of the marketing initiative. digital billboards carry a huge set of potential to make an undeniable presence for the brand with its various features and calculative execution is one such feature that helps brands in achieving a big objective- Larger than Life Impact. It is quite overwhelming to see that Nila Spaces has utilized our digital billboards to the fullest”, expresses Anchal Dhawan, City Media - Business Head, Times OOH.
Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.
Kirloskar curates DOOH campaign for new ‘Limitless’ positioning at Mumbai Airport
The campaign has been launched in partnership with Times OOH
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 3:13 PM | 2 min read
A 130-year-old industrial conglomerate, Kirloskar refreshes its positioning with a new age Digital OOH campaign at the Mumbai Airport in partnership with Times OOH. Since 1888, Kirloskar, a pioneer in engineering solutions has made a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people across the world.
The spirit of innovation and purpose was captured through a new positioning – “Limitless” last year which has now been taken to the masses with the help of airport branding. The refreshing and re-energizing new campaign looks to expound on the Limitless philosophy in a simple, relatable & engaging manner that celebrates the brand’s shared philosophy with that of the innate human desire to challenge the limits and live, think and dream limitlessly. The brand in association with their ad agency Lowe Lintas has worked on designing the right creatives that easily explains the brand philosophy and offerings. Hence, the creatives were coined using the greatest manifestation of people who truly believe there are no limits – children.
The OOH campaign’s creative aims to draw a likeness between the child-like belief and imagination that anything can be made possible, and Kirloskar’s spirit of innovation that helps create engineering solutions that make the impossible… possible. Kirloskar has numerous offerings associated with manufacturing interests ranging from Gensets, motors, pump sets, industrial chillers, iron castings, and much more. Therefore, to showcase multiple creatives talking about different offerings, Kirloskar opted for the Digital OOH medium available at Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport.
The brand is strategically running multiple creatives on a variety of Digital screens across the departure and arrival of the airport. Digital OOH media is giving an extended reach to the brand with multiple creatives as the format ensures the continued interest and attention of the passengers at the Mumbai Airport. The campaign has been deployed for a duration of three months.
“Kirloskar Limitless is an overwhelming campaign. Kirloskar is one of the most renowned and successful brands in the country and working with them has been an enriching experience for us. The brand has chosen Mumbai Airport Media exclusively in the OOH marketing to seek the right exposure for their biggest marketing stunt in recent times. While the airport audience is the best suited for the brand, the premium quality Digital OOH media is also enhancing the exquisiteness of the creatives. We are looking for promising and longstanding outcomes for the brand”, says Sumit Chadha, Business Head, Times OOH. Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius
Priyanka and Suresh Raina’s ‘maate’ rolls out its first OOH campaign
The campaign is spread across high footfall catchment areas of North India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read
Laqshya Media Group, the AOR agency of ‘maate’, executed its debut out-of-home brand campaign. Co-owned by Priyanka Raina and cricketer Suresh Raina, maate is a natural, vegan, and sustainable premium baby wellness brand.
The campaign is spread across high footfall catchment areas of North India at key areal routes and main traffic junctions via static billboards and strategically placed high-frequency digital screens in the premium shopping malls at key touch points as per the brand’s target audience.
“The first OOH campaign of maate aims to strengthen the brand’s positioning as the front-runner in the premium baby care segment with a simple yet powerful message, ‘baby wellness by the luxury of nature’ featuring the promoter power couple Priyanka and Suresh Raina themselves. The creative emphasis on mother nature’s luxurious offerings for babies,” read a press release.
“Launching our first-ever OOH brand campaign was an absolute delight. It is designed to reach new modern parents looking for natural and effective solutions to their baby’s wellness needs. We want to be where parents are, i.e., on the go. So OOH felt like a really good place to start. It is a positive start to many more and bigger things to come.” said Priyanka Raina, Co-founder of maate.
Priyanka added, “Maate celebrates the bond between a mother and her children and how she nurtures them naturally with love and care. The objective is to drive product visibility and communicate brand messaging to the customers. It will help the brand reach a new audience and strengthen its market presence. We strive to make ‘maate’ the premium and safe choice for mothers and babies worldwide.”
Atul Shrivastava, Group CEO, and ED of Laqshya Media Group, said, “We’re delighted to work with maate on their inaugural OOH campaign, which utilizes a very simple message to cut through the sea of noise that is baby advertising. This move marks a shift for the brand, which has relied heavily on word of mouth and digital marketing earlier. This campaign is a great fit for a brand that continues to be at the forefront of baby wellness. A top-of-the-funnel brand awareness campaign can yield bottom-of-the-funnel results with OOH. Besides creating those OOH advertisements that move, we also provide conversion analytics with our inhouse tool 'SHARP' (Strategic Hyperlocal AI-powered Reach Planner).”
Chennai Metro Rail floats tender for ads inside stations
The tender is for 9 stations in Corridor 1
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Chennai Metro Rail Limited has floated a tender for advertisement rights inside metro stations.
The metro stations in question are 9 CMRL Metro Stations of Corridor 1.
This work is part of the Phase I Extension.
