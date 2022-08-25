Goldmedal Electricals to be Associate Gold Sponsor of Asia Cup 2022

Along with a presence on the pitch map, the brand will be visible on the perimeter boards, the sight screen, and various presentation backdrops

Goldmedal Electricals has announced that it will be the Associate Gold sponsor of the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022 tournament. To be played in Dubai and Sharjah, the tournament is scheduled to start on August 27th, with India playing its first match on August 28th against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The tournament has six teams competing for the cup: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and another team amongst UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team, with KL Rahul returning to the team as his deputy.

The Goldmedal Electricals brand will enjoy a prominent presence on the ground as part of this association. Along with a presence on the pitch map, the brand will also be visible on the perimeter boards, the sight screen, and various presentation backdrops, the company said.

Speaking on the association with this marquee tournament, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said: "Team India is on a roll, and everyone is looking forward to some amazing contests. As the Gold sponsor, we are excited by this tournament's possibilities, as every match will be keenly watched worldwide. As a pan-Indian brand, we believe that T20 cricket has a unique unifying force which will help us connect our brand with the cricket-loving people of the country."

Kishan Jain cited that Goldmedal is keen to have a long-term association with Indian cricket. The Gold association will mark Goldmedal's first sponsorship of a major international cricket tournament. Earlier, Goldmedal was the title sponsor of the T20 series between India and the West Indies in July 2022. Goldmedal was also the official 'Powered By sponsor' of the ODI series between the two teams and the official 'Power Partner' of the India-Ireland T20 series held in June.







