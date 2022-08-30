Goldmedal Electricals to be Associate Gold Sponsor of Asia Cup 2022

Along with a presence on the pitch map, the brand will also be visible on the perimeter boards, the sight screen, and various presentation backdrops

Goldmedal Electricals has announced that it will be the Associate Gold sponsor of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

The Goldmedal Electricals brand will enjoy a prominent presence on the ground as part of this association. Along with a presence on the pitch map, the brand will also be visible on the perimeter boards, the sight screen, and various presentation backdrops.



Speaking on the association with this marquee tournament, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said: "Team India is on a roll, and everyone is looking forward to some amazing contests. As the Gold sponsor, we are excited by this tournament's possibilities, as every match will be keenly watched worldwide. As a pan-Indian brand, we believe that T20 cricket has a unique unifying force which will help us connect our brand with the cricket-loving people of the country."

