EaseMyTrip becomes co-powered sponsor of Asia Cup 2022

The brand's logo will be displayed in multiple places, including the area behind the wicket pitch mat and trophy table

Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip is the official co-powered sponsor of the Asia Cup Cricket 2022. This is the first time that EaseMyTrip is a part of the Asia Cup.

“This partnership will give immense visibility to the brand participating in the cricket match having an estimated collective reach of more than 4.94 Bn. The brand's logo will be displayed in multiple places like the area behind the wicket pitch mat, trophy table, etc. The brand will be visible on multiple TV spot impressions and OTT channels across the globe. Additionally, the EaseMyTrip team will also be conducting several exciting fan engagement initiatives,” the company said.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket is to be played in Dubai and Sharjah from 27th August to 11th September 2022. A total of 13 matches will be played in Dubai and Sharjah and the tournament will broadcast on Star Sports & Hotstar in India. This is the fourth time that the Asia Cup will be held in UAE.

Speaking on the development, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are happy to announce that we are the co-powered sponsors of the prestigious Asia Cup 2022. This partnership has given us the opportunity to be part of the most watched and loved cricket tournament. We are excited to get the tournament started and to see the best team wins the trophy.’’

The opening match of the tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and India and Pakistan tournament will happen on the 28th August. The finals will be played on 11th September 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)