Zee Kannada’s Jothe Jotheyali celebrates successful completion of 400 episodes

Zee Kannada has transformed the Kannada television industry with its avid Kannada fiction shows. One of the channel’s most-popular shows, Jothe Jotheyali celebrates completing 400 episodes on 21st April 2021. The show broke all records as it topped the charts of the Kannada television industry in the fiction genre in August 2019 and the show’s caller tune secured a total of 1 crore views on Zee Kannada’s YouTube platform in June 2020. Today, Jothe Jotheyali has earned the N0.1 serial title in the year 2021.

Zee Kannada’s recent launch of content refresh that is aimed towards providing entertaining content to its audience that they are most expecting and cater to their anticipation. As a part of this, the Jothe Jotheyali’s brand ident film showcased Anu Sirimane in search for Aryavardhan’s truth through his past that could decide their future together.

Continue tuning-in to watch the next steps of Jothe Jotheyali every weekday at 8:30 PM

only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)