MIB granted 13 new MSO licences in January-March 2022

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has granted 13 new licences to Multi-System Operators (MSOs) between January 1, 2022 and March 21, 2022. The total number of registered MSOs has increased to 1,763 as of March 21, 2022 from 1750 on December 30, 2021.

Sky Media, Asiasat Channel, and Consultancy India Pvt. Ltd, Assistive Netspeed Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SSCN Digital TV and Broadband, Raaga Communication, Digital Fusion Network Pvt. Ltd., Grand Gumber Network, Swastika, Ganapati Digital Network, Inishia Media Pvt. Ltd., Sai Namo Digital Cable Network (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., Dainik Savera News and Media Network, and SGRA Satellite Cable Network Pvt. Ltd. are among the new licensees.

Out of these 13 MSOs, six are company-based, four are proprietorship-based and three are partnership-based firms. The total number of registered MSOs has reached 1,763 at present.

MIB also granted two provisional registration to Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd and Godfather Communication Pvt. Ltd.

On the other hand, MIB also canceled eight MSO licences in the last three months. Bhyraveshwara Cable Network, Star Club Cable And Broadband Pvt. Ltd., Hubli Digital Cable Net & Broadband Services, Vimitel Network Private Limited, Kavali Entertainment Network Pvt. Ltd, SSV Cable Pvt. Ltd., Anil Kumar Singh, and Sai Enterprise were among those eight MSOs.

