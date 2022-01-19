TV ad volumes witnessed 21% growth in 2021 compared to 2020: TAM AdEx

As per the report, GEC overtook News as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising in the year 2021

Television ad volumes in 2021 grew by 21% as compared to 2020. The ad volumes witnessed 37% growth in 2021, and 15% growth in 2018, as compared to 2017, according to TAM AdEx report.

As per the data, the lowest average ad volumes were observed in the second quarter, due to the second wave of Covid-19. Meanwhile, the average ad volumes per day rose by 12% in the fourth quarter as compared to the second quarter. Additionally, the lowest ad volumes percentage (7%) was seen in June’21 before the industry started recovering from July’21 onwards. The television ad volumes peaked at 9.6% in Oct’21 owing to the festive period.

Food & Beverages emerged as the leading sector with a 21% share of ad volumes, followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene with 18% share. Also, the top three sectors together added 52% share of ad volumes in 2021, which were also among the top three during 2020.

In 2021, the Ecom-Education category entered the top ten list. The Toilet Soaps category maintained its first position during 2021 with a 4% share of ad volumes. On the other hand, Toilet/Floor Cleaners moved up by four positions to achieve the second rank in 2021, displacing Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media. Two out of the top ten categories were from Personal Care/Personal Hygiene and F&B sectors each.

On the advertisers' side, FMCG players ruled among the top ten with HUL leading the list followed by Reckitt. The top ten advertisers together added a 40% share of ad volumes during 2021. Brooke Bond Lipton India, Cadburys India, Ponds India, and Procter & Gamble were in the list of top 10 advertisers with a positive rank shift compared to 2020. Amazon Online India was the new entrant in the Top 10 advertisers’ list. The year saw over 8900 advertisers spending on television.

Lizol emerged as the top brand in 2021 and the top two brands were from Reckitt Benckiser. In 2021, over 13700 brands were present. Six out of the top ten brands were from Reckitt Benckiser and two were from HUL.

The report stated that Milk Beverages among the categories saw the highest increase in Ad secondages with a growth of 45% followed by Toilet/Floor Cleaners with 37% growth during 2021 compared to 2020. In terms of growth, Aerated Soft Drink category witnessed the highest growth among the top ten i.e. 2.2 times in 2021.

Meanwhile, over 4900 exclusive advertisers and 7700 exclusive brands were advertised in 2021 as compared to 2020. Epx Uptech and Dettol were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively. Reckitt Benckiser and Ponds India had their two brands each in the top 10 list of exclusive brands during 2021.

In 2021, GEC overtook News as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising. The top five channels genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during both 2021 and 2020. Also, regional and national channels had 65% and 35% share of ad volumes during 2021, compared to 63% and 37% in 2020 respectively.

The report also stated that during 2021, over 250 hours of co-branding ad volumes with movies recorded on TV. Dish TV HD topped among the brands associated with movies with a 17% share of co-branding ad volumes. The top brand Dish TV HD partnered with ‘83’ movie. Also, the top 10 brands added a 72% share of co-branding ad volumes during 2021.

